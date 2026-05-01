Steelers WR DK Metcalf Won't Face Charges for In-Game Altercation With Lions fan

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf will not face any charges stemming from an incident with a Detroit Lions fan during a game last December.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday that it will not pursue a criminal complaint against Metcalf following an investigation into the incident between Metcalf and Ryan Kennedy.

CBS cameras caught Metcalf and Kennedy, a Lions fan wearing a blue wig and a blue and black shirt that aligned with Detroit’s colors, having an exchange along the rail in the second quarter of Pittsburgh’s 29-24 victory on Dec. 21.

Kennedy leaned over the railing during the exchange, and the blue wig fell forward to cover his face. The interaction ended with Metcalf reaching toward Kelly’s head with his right arm, though he didn’t appear to make much, if any, contact.

The NFL suspended Metcalf for the final two games of the regular season, though he did return for Pittsburgh's first-round playoff loss to the Houston Texans.

Officials spent months reviewing a warrant request, including going over videotape of the incident and interviewing Kennedy, security and fans who sat near Kennedy during the game.

The officials ultimately denied the warrant request, noting that Kennedy "did not appear to be injured, nor did he seek medical attention at the game."

Mitch Schuster, an attorney for Metcalf, applauded what he described as a "just result."

A defamation lawsuit filed by Kennedy against Metcalf is still pending.

Reporting by The Associated Press.