Re-signing Drew Brees in free agency wasn’t enough for New Orleans.

The Saints needed to make one more splash.

Saints expected to sign QB Jameis Winston to one-year deal. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/4nNKaMWqY3 Article continues below ... — NFL (@NFL) April 26, 2020

The Saints are in the process of finalizing a deal to sign free agent quarterback Jameis Winston to a 1-year contract. Presumably, Winston will replace Teddy Bridgewater – now the starter for the Carolina Panthers – as Drew Brees’ backup.

Seems like a great deal for New Orleans. They land a solid backup QB in Winston, a guy who spent five years as the starter in Tampa Bay after being drafted first overall in 2015.

By doing a 1-year deal with the Saints, Jameis Winston would get to learn and be around Sean Payton, Drew Brees and others. He would fill the role that Teddy Bridgewater did in last season before he left for Carolina. With no other staring jobs, it would be an ideal landing spot. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 26, 2020

But how does the deal fit Winston’s plans to once again become an NFL starter?

Some think New Orleans is the perfect fit, and advise Winston look no future than the example that is Bridgewater.

If you recall, Brees missed five games in the middle of last season due to injury. At that point, Bridgewater stepped in and led the Saints to a 5-0 record, which more than likely earned him the starting job in Carolina after the Panthers released Cam Newton this offseason.

Teddy Bridgewater since taking over for an injured Drew Brees: ◇ 5-0 W-L

◇ 9-2 TD/Int ratio

◇ 1,205 pass yds pic.twitter.com/ocMSzNoK7B — ESPN (@espn) October 20, 2019

Adam Schefter explained Winston’s decision to go to New Orleans, suggesting that it’s a perfect situation for both Jameis and the Saints.

“This is very simple … He fits right into the Teddy Bridgewater role from last season … It makes sense for Jameis Winston because he sees a situation where he can learn from Sean Payton, learn from Drew Brees, who he’s always admired, and work on some of the flaws in his game.”

"Brees is the starter. Jameis Winston is a back-up kind of guy. And Taysom Hill is the guy they can use all over the field in a variety of positions. That would be the setup going forward."@AdamSchefter says the Saints will plan on using Winston in the "Teddy Bridgewater role." pic.twitter.com/0tkKq5gqpR — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 27, 2020

Ian Rapoport also believes Winston made the best decision to set himself up for the future, revealing that he turned down larger deals to focus on New Orleans.

“It was never about [the money] for Jameis Winston … This was about setting himself up for the next 10 years … I expect [the contract] to be small. He turned down a larger deal elsewhere … Hard to imagine a better spot than New Orleans … and becoming the next Teddy Bridgewater.”

From NFL Now: The focus for free agent QB Jameis Winston was never the money this year, it was always about the next 10 years. The #Saints set him up for that. pic.twitter.com/0b7FJG4cQa — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2020

Last season, Winston led the league in passing yards (5,109) and passing yards per game (319.3), and finished second in passing touchdowns (33). He was the only quarterback to eclipse 5,000 passing yards on the season.

👏👏 @Jaboowins celebrates joining the 5,000 passing yards in a single season club! pic.twitter.com/HCL7bxrMY9 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 29, 2019

In accomplishing the feat, he joined some elite company.

Only 7 QBs in NFL history had thrown for 5,000 yards in a season. Jameis Winston just became the 8th. – Dan Marino

– Drew Brees

– Tom Brady

– Peyton Manning

– Ben Roethlisberger

– Matthew Stafford

– Patrick Mahomes

– Jameis Winston pic.twitter.com/gcq7mmeJhX — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 29, 2019

However, the free agency market was not robust for Winston. He threw a league-leading 30 interceptions last season, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to join the 30-30 club – 30+ touchdowns and 30+ picks.

Still, because of those turnover issues last season, Brian Westbrook thinks that New Orleans remains a good fit, considering it could allow Jameis to reset his career going forward.

“[He’s] able to learn and study under Drew Brees … I can learn all the different things that made him successful … This is a winning situation for Jameis.”

"If I'm Jameis Winston this is the best thing that could happen to me. " — @36westbrook pic.twitter.com/UzReGGmCJA — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) April 27, 2020

However, not everyone has confidence in Jameis’ return to starting quarterback glory.

On Around the Horn, Israel Gutierrez pointed out that while Brees is the starter, the Saints also signed their other backup quarterback Taysom Hill to a 2-year deal on Sunday.

Saints did sign a QB today: Taysom Hill. Saints are signing Hill to a two-year deal that really is a one-year extension of the first-round, $4.6 million contract tender they gave him in March, per source. But Hill is tied to Saints through 2021 season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 26, 2020

Is Winston actually the backup? Or could it be Hill?

“If Drew Brees goes down, is it Hill’s team to run and Jameis is the full-time backup, or are they doing a combination?”

Regardless of Winston’s plan to sit behind Brees for a season, Max Kellerman believes his years as a full-time starter are past him.

“Who wants to install Jameis Winston as their quarterback? … A team with nothing to lose, maybe? … At this point, we know what Jameis Winston is: a guy with a big arm who makes a ton of bad decisions.”

If Drew Brees has a healthy season, we might not get the answer to any of these questions, because Winston won’t see much of the field. But if Winston’s number is called, it will be important that NFL teams get to see the 5,109 version of Jameis – not the 30-30 version.

In the end, whether Winston earns a starting job in the future or not, he’ll revel in the opportunity to play with one of his long-time role models in The Big Easy.

“I admire Drew Brees for the man he is and quarterback he is. I’ve always looked up to him … I had Drew Brees’ first autograph when he went to the Saints … I still cherish that to this day.”