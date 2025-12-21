National Football League
2025 NFL Odds Week 17: Lines, Spreads for all 16 Games
National Football League

2025 NFL Odds Week 17: Lines, Spreads for all 16 Games

Published Dec. 22, 2025 12:01 a.m. ET

NFL Week 17 kicks off on Christmas Day with three marquee games.

Here are the lines for every Week 17 matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Dec. 21.

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

THURSDAY, DEC. 25

COWBOYS @ COMMANDERS

Spread: Cowboys -5.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -258, Commanders +210
O/U: 50.5

LIONS @ VIKINGS

Spread: Lions -6
Moneyline: Lions -265, Vikings +215
O/U: 45.5

BRONCOS @ CHIEFS

Spread: Broncos -12.5
Moneyline: Broncos -900, Chiefs +600
O/U: 37.5

SATURDAY, DEC. 27

TEXANS @ CHARGERS

Spread: Chargers -1.5
Moneyline: Texans -105, Chargers -115
O/U: 39.5

RAVENS @ PACKERS

Spread: Packers -2.5
Moneyline: Packers -148, Ravens +124
O/U: 40.5

SUNDAY, DEC. 28

CARDINALS @ BENGALS

Spread: Bengals -7
Moneyline: Bengals -345, Cardinals +275
O/U: 53.5

STEELERS @ BROWNS

Spread: Steelers -4.5
Moneyline: Steelers -245, Browns +200
O/U: 34.5

SAINTS @ TITANS

Spread: Saints -2.5
Moneyline: Saints -148, Titans +124
O/U: 38.5

JAGUARS @ COLTS

Spread: Jaguars -6.5
Moneyline: Jaguars -310, Colts +250
O/U: 46.5

BUCCANEERS @ DOLPHINS

Spread: Buccaneers -5.5
Moneyline: Buccaneers -265, Dolphins +215
O/U: 46.5

PATRIOTS @ JETS

Spread: Patriots -12.5
Moneyline: Patriots -900, Jets +600
O/U: 43.5

SEAHAWKS @ PANTHERS

Spread: Seahawks -7.5
Moneyline: Seahawks -345, Panthers +275
O/U: 42.5

GIANTS @ RAIDERS

Spread: Giants -1.5
Moneyline: Giants -122, Raiders +102
O/U: 42.5

EAGLES @ BILLS

Spread: Bills -2.5
Moneyline: Bills -148, Eagles +124
O/U: 45.5

BEARS @ 49ERS

Spread: 49ers -2.5
Moneyline: 49ers -148, Bears +124
O/U: 50.5

MONDAY, DEC. 29

RAMS @ FALCONS

Spread: Rams -8.5
Moneyline: Rams -455, Falcons +350
O/U: 49.5

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

 
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NFL Week 16 Buzz: Patrick Mahomes Begins Rehab; Andy Reid Not Retiring?

2025 NFL Week 16 Buzz: Patrick Mahomes Begins Rehab; Andy Reid Not Retiring?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes