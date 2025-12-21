2025 NFL Odds Week 17: Lines, Spreads for all 16 Games
NFL Week 17 kicks off on Christmas Day with three marquee games.
Here are the lines for every Week 17 matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Dec. 21.
This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.
THURSDAY, DEC. 25
Spread: Cowboys -5.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -258, Commanders +210
O/U: 50.5
Spread: Lions -6
Moneyline: Lions -265, Vikings +215
O/U: 45.5
Spread: Broncos -12.5
Moneyline: Broncos -900, Chiefs +600
O/U: 37.5
SATURDAY, DEC. 27
Spread: Chargers -1.5
Moneyline: Texans -105, Chargers -115
O/U: 39.5
Spread: Packers -2.5
Moneyline: Packers -148, Ravens +124
O/U: 40.5
SUNDAY, DEC. 28
Spread: Bengals -7
Moneyline: Bengals -345, Cardinals +275
O/U: 53.5
Spread: Steelers -4.5
Moneyline: Steelers -245, Browns +200
O/U: 34.5
Spread: Saints -2.5
Moneyline: Saints -148, Titans +124
O/U: 38.5
Spread: Jaguars -6.5
Moneyline: Jaguars -310, Colts +250
O/U: 46.5
Spread: Buccaneers -5.5
Moneyline: Buccaneers -265, Dolphins +215
O/U: 46.5
Spread: Patriots -12.5
Moneyline: Patriots -900, Jets +600
O/U: 43.5
Spread: Seahawks -7.5
Moneyline: Seahawks -345, Panthers +275
O/U: 42.5
Spread: Giants -1.5
Moneyline: Giants -122, Raiders +102
O/U: 42.5
Spread: Bills -2.5
Moneyline: Bills -148, Eagles +124
O/U: 45.5
Spread: 49ers -2.5
Moneyline: 49ers -148, Bears +124
O/U: 50.5
MONDAY, DEC. 29
Spread: Rams -8.5
Moneyline: Rams -455, Falcons +350
O/U: 49.5
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
2025 NFL Playoff Picture, Bracket, Schedule: Bears, 49ers, Patriots Clinch Spots
Packers QB Jordan Love Ruled Out With Concussion vs. Bears
NFC East Champions: Complete list of winners by year
-
4 Takeaways From the Eagles' Win Over the Commanders
2025 NFL, CFP Odds: Best Bets for JMU-Oregon, Patriots-Ravens
Oldest NFL Teams: Full list of the first NFL franchises
-
The Super Bowl Tom Brady Knew Opposing Defense 'Better Than They Knew Themselves'
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2026, 2027, 2028
2026 NFL Draft Guide to Bowl Season: The Best Prospect At Each Position
-
2025 NFL Playoff Picture, Bracket, Schedule: Bears, 49ers, Patriots Clinch Spots
Packers QB Jordan Love Ruled Out With Concussion vs. Bears
NFC East Champions: Complete list of winners by year
-
4 Takeaways From the Eagles' Win Over the Commanders
2025 NFL, CFP Odds: Best Bets for JMU-Oregon, Patriots-Ravens
Oldest NFL Teams: Full list of the first NFL franchises
-
The Super Bowl Tom Brady Knew Opposing Defense 'Better Than They Knew Themselves'
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2026, 2027, 2028
2026 NFL Draft Guide to Bowl Season: The Best Prospect At Each Position