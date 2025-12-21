2025 NFL Odds Week 17: Lines, Spreads for all 16 Games

NFL Week 17 kicks off on Christmas Day with three marquee games.

Here are the lines for every Week 17 matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Dec. 21.

THURSDAY, DEC. 25

COWBOYS @ COMMANDERS

Spread: Cowboys -5.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -258, Commanders +210

O/U: 50.5

LIONS @ VIKINGS

Spread: Lions -6

Moneyline: Lions -265, Vikings +215

O/U: 45.5

BRONCOS @ CHIEFS

Spread: Broncos -12.5

Moneyline: Broncos -900, Chiefs +600

O/U: 37.5

SATURDAY, DEC. 27

TEXANS @ CHARGERS

Spread: Chargers -1.5

Moneyline: Texans -105, Chargers -115

O/U: 39.5

RAVENS @ PACKERS

Spread: Packers -2.5

Moneyline: Packers -148, Ravens +124

O/U: 40.5

SUNDAY, DEC. 28

CARDINALS @ BENGALS

Spread: Bengals -7

Moneyline: Bengals -345, Cardinals +275

O/U: 53.5

STEELERS @ BROWNS

Spread: Steelers -4.5

Moneyline: Steelers -245, Browns +200

O/U: 34.5

SAINTS @ TITANS

Spread: Saints -2.5

Moneyline: Saints -148, Titans +124

O/U: 38.5

JAGUARS @ COLTS

Spread: Jaguars -6.5

Moneyline: Jaguars -310, Colts +250

O/U: 46.5

BUCCANEERS @ DOLPHINS

Spread: Buccaneers -5.5

Moneyline: Buccaneers -265, Dolphins +215

O/U: 46.5

PATRIOTS @ JETS

Spread: Patriots -12.5

Moneyline: Patriots -900, Jets +600

O/U: 43.5

SEAHAWKS @ PANTHERS

Spread: Seahawks -7.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -345, Panthers +275

O/U: 42.5

GIANTS @ RAIDERS

Spread: Giants -1.5

Moneyline: Giants -122, Raiders +102

O/U: 42.5

EAGLES @ BILLS

Spread: Bills -2.5

Moneyline: Bills -148, Eagles +124

O/U: 45.5

BEARS @ 49ERS

Spread: 49ers -2.5

Moneyline: 49ers -148, Bears +124

O/U: 50.5

MONDAY, DEC. 29

RAMS @ FALCONS

Spread: Rams -8.5

Moneyline: Rams -455, Falcons +350

O/U: 49.5