2025 NFL Odds: Expect Ugly Offense in Giants-Raiders

In six weeks, the winner of the AFC will square off against the winner of the NFC in the Super Bowl.

Consider this week’s showdown between the Giants and Raiders the bizarro Super Bowl.

Instead of playing for the Lombardi trophy, the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft is up for grabs on Sunday. And instead of the winner being rewarded, the loser of this game comes away with the prize of the first pick.

What should we expect on Sunday between the 2-13 Giants and 2-13 Raiders?

Well, personally, I like the Under of 41.5.

Since Brian Daboll was fired as Giants head coach in November, rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart has not played nearly as well and has seemed very unwilling to run — perhaps the trait that makes him most dangerous.

Last week, Dart registered just 33 passing yards and only ran for seven yards in a loss to the Vikings. Dart is struggling and has been without his top weapons, Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo, who are out with injuries.

On Sunday, the Raiders will also be without their top weapon, star tight end Brock Bowers, who has been sidelined for the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

The Raiders are dead last in the league in scoring, averaging just over 14 points per game. The Giants have not been much better, as they rank 23rd in the league with under 21 points per game.

In a battle of two-win teams, it’s only fitting we get an ugly, low-scoring game. I think that’s what we get on Sunday.

PICK: Under 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Will Hill, a contributor on the Bear Bets Podcast, has been betting on sports for over a decade. He is a betting analyst who has been a host on VSiN, as well as the Goldboys Network.