Jaguars’ Ramsey questionable to play against Saints

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have listed cornerback Jalen Ramsey as questionable to play Sunday against New Orleans.

Coach Doug Marrone made the designation Friday, a day after owner Shad Khan said he expects the disgruntled defender to return following a two-week absence because of an apparent back injury.

Khan told The Street he had a “heart to heart” with Ramsey earlier this week and “I think we’ll be able to come to what makes sense for all.”

It’s unclear if that means trading Ramsey or repairing his fractured relationship with the franchise.

Ramsey was limited in practice for a third consecutive day Friday. He saw a back specialist Monday in Houston.

The Jaguars (2-3) ruled out rookie tight end Josh Oliver, who has yet to make his NFL debut because of a significant hamstring injury.