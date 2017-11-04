Friday’s Sports in Brief

BASEBALL

HOUSTON (AP) The World Series champion Houston Astros have not made the decision yet on whether they will visit the White House to meet with President Donald Trump if an invitation is extended.

”We just won the first world championship in Houston Astros history,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said shortly before the team left for a celebratory parade through downtown Houston on Friday. ”We’re also in one of the most divided countries, polarizing countries in politics. I don’t know that this is the best stage for everybody to declare one way or the other and try to comment on the moment and be too much of a political statement.”

The New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Penguins and Clemson Tigers have all visited the White House in recent months to be congratulated by the president for their titles. The Golden State Warriors did not make the trip after being disinvited by Trump. The president has been outspoken for weeks about his opposition to players kneeling during the national anthem to protest social injustices.

Following the Astros’ 5-1 victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 on Wednesday night, Trump tweeted his congratulations to the team.

Hinch said he believes that the Astros should savor their accomplishment, but a decision on a White House visit would need to wait.

”What comes out of this moving forward on the political side or what we do or don’t do or what sports has turned into, to kind of representing the country’s tone – that’ll be decided in time,” he said. ”We’re not going to allow anything to polarize this moment that we want to celebrate with our fans.”

World Series MVP George Springer said his grandfather worked in Washington for years and he has respect for what a visit to the White House would mean.

”That’s the most historic place in our country, it stands for a lot, it means a lot to a lot of people,” Springer said. ”If the team goes I’m going. I’m not going to say no. I understand the impact of it. … I understand the stuff that’s been happening. Yes there are things that have to change but there are always things that have to change. There isn’t anything that is ever going to be perfect. If the team goes I’ll go.”

NFL

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) – DeAngelo Hall was just waiting for the call, and the Washington Redskins really need him at the moment.

The Redskins activated the veteran defensive back off the physically unable to perform list, and he could make his season debut Sunday at the Seattle Seahawks. Hall hasn’t played since Week 3 of the 2016 season after tearing the ACL in his right knee, but Washington is glad he’s healthy after having just three safeties on the roster.

”I’m ready,” Hall said earlier this week. ”I feel good.”

The Redskins waived offensive tackle Orlando Franklin to make room on the 53-man roster. The decision came so late because they were waiting to see which of their many injured offensive lineman would be able to play.

Hall felt ”in limbo” like everyone else but said he was ”running around, jumping, doing back flips.” The 33-year-old was concerned about coming back from an Achilles tendon injury suffered two years ago but not this one.

”I don’t think I ever felt like (I was worried) if I was going to play again,” Hall said. ”I was talking to (former Redskins GM) Bobby Beathard and he was telling me how he had an ACL (injury) in the `70s and I’m like, `Yeah that’s a lot different than now.’ Now you actually probably come back even stronger than you did before.”

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

STORRS, Conn. (AP) – UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma is becoming a talk show host.

The Hall-of-Famer is keeping his day job as coach of the 11-time national champion Huskies, but plans to interview sports figures, authors, actors, and anyone else he finds interesting for a new podcast called ”Holding Court with Geno Auriemma.”

”I just enjoy talking about things other than this, my team, my job,” Auriemma said. ”So I thought this would be a great opportunity to see how many different conversations I could have that are maybe a little bit different than what you would get in a newspaper.”

So far, he has recorded three podcasts, including chats with Tiger Woods and Charles Barkley. The first episode, with Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving and former UConn star Sue Bird of the Seattle Storm, was released last week. Another with Woods was released Friday.

Auriemma chats with the point guards for more than an hour about everything from basketball to Irving’s recent questioning of whether the earth is actually round.

The 63-year-old coach, who is known for his acerbic sense of humor, gets into that topic by saying he might not have emigrated from Italy as a child had he realized, like Irving, that the earth was flat.

”I hope I can ask questions that maybe someone might not want to ask,” Auriemma said. ”You know, `Tiger you were the greatest player that ever lived in the year 2000. So, hey, I’m the best player who ever lived, here’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to change my swing. You want to explain that?”’

NASCAR

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Johnny Sauter and wife Cortney welcomed their fourth child, a girl named Alice, on Wednesday morning.

”It was a crazy week,” Sauter said. ”But it’s cool. I’m blessed to have the wife that I have I do and having are fourth child into the world was pretty awesome, so I’m a lucky, lucky man.”

On Friday night, Sauter had more to celebrate when he won the NASCAR Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. The defending series champion became the first driver earn a spot in the series championship finale in two weeks.

”Texas is becoming one of my favorite places on earth,” Sauter said. ”Just pumped up. I haven’t been pumped up this much in a long, long time. This is a big win, obviously a big week.”

The 39-year-old Sauter held off 19-year-old Austin Cindric for his third victory of the season and fourth in Texas.