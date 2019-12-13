Clowney, Kendricks ruled out for Seahawks against Panthers

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and linebacker Mychal Kendricks have been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Meanwhile, cornerback Shaquill Griffin and defensive end Ziggy Ansah are questionable.

Clowney missed a pair of days this week in practice after coming down with the flu, which had previously hit several teammates in recent weeks. Clowney is also dealing with a core muscle injury that will need to be managed the rest of the season. He had initially been listed as questionable for Sunday before the team downgraded him to out before heading for the airport.

“Just judging from how other guys have recovered, the couple days from this point forward he should bounce back pretty good but it hasn’t been a great week for him at all so we need to just wait and see,” coach Pete Carroll said.

Kendricks tried to practice Wednesday to test an injured hamstring but quickly learned it wasn’t ready to go. The injury forced him to miss last week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

“He just tried to see what he can do and he’s not ready yet,” Carroll said.

Cody Barton will get another opportunity to start in place of Kendricks at Seattle’s strong-side linebacker position. The rookie third-round pick made some mistakes in his first outing against the Rams, but Carroll said they expect he’ll take a step forward with another opportunity.

“We’re expecting him to make a little jump and just clean it up and be more specifically accountable and stuff. The running and hitting part, he was fine. It was just the little things in assignments and recognition and stuff like that,” Carroll said.

Griffin missed the last two days of practice due to a hamstring injury that surfaced after the loss to the Rams.

If Griffin can’t play, the team would likely turn to Akeem King as their starting left cornerback. King has moved into the team’s nickel cornerback role since the release of Jamar Taylor last month.

Ansah missed last week’s game after sustaining a stinger late in the team’s win over the Minnesota Vikings. A lack of strength in the shoulder kept him from playing against the Rams.

Tight end Luke Willson is also questionable after missing the last three games with a hamstring injury. Fullback Nick Bellore has been cleared and will return to the lineup after missing the last two games with a quadriceps injury.

Carroll said Friday that the team will activate offensive lineman Ethan Pocic from injured reserve. He’ll take the spot of running back Rashaad Penny on the active roster. Penny tore the ACL in his left knee in last week’s loss to the Rams.

“He’s been a really versatile player for us,” Carroll said. “He’s worked really hard to get back. He feels great. Three weeks putting it together so he’s ready to go.”

A former second-round pick in 2017, Pocic can all five positions on the offensive line. He has started 16 games for the Seahawks at guard.