2026 NFL Draft Comps: Joel Klatt, Daniel Jeremiah Compare Prospects To NFL Players

When it comes to the NFL Draft, few exercises are more telling – or more fun – than player comparisons.

FOX Sports lead college football analyst Joel Klatt spoke with NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah on the most recent episode of "The Joel Klatt Show." The two discussed the upcoming NFL Draft, which will take place April 23-25 in Pittsburgh, and Klatt challenged Jeremiah to make the case for five prospects by identifying their closest NFL counterparts.

Here’s how Jeremiah and Klatt sized them up:

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

NFL Comparison: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions



Jeremiah: "They have a little different body types, but the ability to make people miss at full speed, the pass game value and just the different gear. Those guys can just tap into a different gear."

Klatt: "I have [Fernando] Mendoza as my No. 1 player, but I think [Jeremiyah] Love is probably the best football player in the draft. He and Arvell Reese."

Daniel Jeremiah shares his NFL player comps in the 2026 NFL Draft

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

NFL Comparison: Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

Jeremiah: "I know [Chris] Olave’s speed is a little better. I think [Carnell] Tate is a little stronger, but in terms of all those Ohio State guys that have rolled through, that was the one that I thought he was the most similar to."



Klatt: "It's the fluidity down the field that he [Tate] has, and he’s very smooth in that area. He was great at contested catches, and I think it’s a trait that’s hard to find: a guy that doesn’t panic down the field. He certainly didn’t. He was terrific on the opposite side of Jeremiah Smith, who I think is probably the top pick in the draft a year from now.

Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

NFL Comparison: Deebo Samuel, WR, Free Agent



Jeremiah: "Omar Cooper — he’s just a mini Deebo. He’s not as heavy as Deebo, but there’s the run-after-catch stuff that reminds me so much of Deebo when he was coming out. There are guys that just hate to be tackled. He won’t go down and then he’s able to elevate and play above the rim. We saw that, obviously, with the big one against Penn State. He’s just an athlete and just got a little dog to him.

"Deebo wasn’t the most polished route runner when he was coming out. I think he’s a little more advanced, although I think there’s still room for him to grow and develop there. Just get the ball in his hands, and that’s where the fun starts."



Klatt: "I think there’s a misconception that everybody that was really good at Indiana was a transfer and that’s not the case with Omar Cooper. He was an Indiana guy. He committed to Tom Allen and came in and stayed there when the JMU crew arrived with Curt Cignetti. He bought in and developed and became just an outstanding player with them in that passing game.

"I think his feel for space is incredible. They ran a lot of RPOs — no one threw more last season than Fernando Mendoza, and part of that was because of guys like Cooper and [Elijah] Sarratt on the outside. Cooper was outstanding. I’m a huge fan of him."

Joel Klatt reacts to Omar Cooper’s INCREDIBLE toe-tap catch to win the game for Indiana

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

NFL Compassion: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Cleveland Browns

Jeremiah: "Jerry Jeudy had a freeness to him and creativity at the line of scrimmage. He was just so limber and loose and fluid and smooth. That, to me, is what he [Tyson] reminds me of. I think people forget, Jeudy has had some high moments in the NFL. It hasn’t been this consistently great ride, but when all those guys were in that class, he was viewed right up there near the top of that list coming out of college."



Klatt: "Jodyn Tyson is phenomenal. … I think my biggest concern is the injury history. When healthy, this guy is an elite player. But there is also a difference between the way he finishes catches between the hash marks versus Makai Lemon, who is just tough as nails. Totally fearless. It doesn’t matter who is around, he is going to attack the football, and that’s a little bit of a difference."

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

NFL Comparison: Vernon Davis, TE, retired

Jeremiah: "He’s just so twitchy, explosive and dynamic. I don’t think you’re talking about someone who is going to be a real feel, option-route tight end. I think when you think about [Travis] Kelce and how he plays the game, that’s not going to be him. It's gonna be more about the speed, running away from guys and the strength to break tackles. He needs to be more consistent at catching the ball. He had too many drops last year, but I loved his competitiveness. Vernon Davis, when he wanted to, could drive guys off the field as a blocker."

Klatt: "Dan Lanning told me, ‘Everyone is going to rave about the way he [Sadiq] catches the ball — and that’s great. It’s phenomenal, and he’s going to get drafted because of it. But watch a cut-up of the way he blocks.' He can flex and beat you, or line up and help in the run game."