2026 NFL Draft: Which Teams Are Some of the Top Prospects Visiting?

The 2026 NFL Draft is less than two weeks away, meaning top-30 visits for prospects will wind down in the coming days. But the last few weeks of reported visits have allowed us to see which teams are interested in which prospects, and also the particular teams some prospects are interested in joining.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, for instance, only took one top-30 visit, meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday, April 7, as he's widely expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Outside of Mendoza, the draft appears as wide open as it has been in years during the early stages of the pre-draft process. All eyes will be on the defense throughout the first round, along with speculation about how high Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love could go.

Still, plenty of other top prospects have been making the rounds on team visits as franchises look to finalize their boards. Here’s a look at some of the most notable visits from around the league in recent weeks.

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Not only is Love expected to hear his name called early on draft night, but he has also visited four teams inside the top 10. His most recent visit came with the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, April 6, a situation worth monitoring with Chase Brown set to hit free agency next offseason. Love has also already met with the New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans.

What makes Jeremiyah Love an elite running back prospect?

Rueben Bain Jr., edge rusher, Miami (Fla.)

Bain Jr. is viewed as one of the biggest wildcards on draft night, particularly due to concerns about his arm length. Still, he remains in a strong position to be a top-10 pick and is coming off a recent visit with the Bengals on April 10. Bain has also wrapped up visits with the Kansas City Chiefs, Titans and Miami Dolphins.

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Downs has been viewed as one of the safest picks in the entire draft and could be a near lock for the top 15 picks. He is coming off an April 11 visit with the Dallas Cowboys, who hold the No. 12 overall pick and have also been linked to potential trade-ups.

Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Simpson is one of the most unique prospects who could go in the first round, with the potential to go inside the top 16 picks or slide out of the round entirely into Day 2. Still, he has completed visits with four teams, including the Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, and Dolphins.

Ty Simpson in Joel Klatt's top 50 players

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Delane has been projected as high as No. 9 overall to the Chiefs, but he is coming off visits with the Giants and Dolphins. He spent this past week with both organizations, which hold picks inside the top 11. He has also met with the Commanders, Cowboys, Saints and Titans.

KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

The most overlooked wide receiver in this year’s draft class could be Concepcion, who has drawn plenty of interest on the visit circuit this past week. He visited the Browns on April 8, the Dolphins on April 9, and the Bills on April 10. He is gaining first-round momentum heading into draft night. His other visits also include the Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens, Titans, San Francisco 49ers, Giants, New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers.

Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Lemon is in a strong position to be the first wide receiver selected and took two visits this past week. He was in New York with the Jets on April 6 and in Pittsburgh with the Steelers on April 9, as both teams could be in the market for a dynamic playmaker at the position. He has also met with the Browns, Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams (local visit), Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Titans and Washington Commanders.

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

The biggest dark-horse receiver in this class might be Boston, who has been projected as a top-15 draft pick or into the early second round. He has taken multiple visits this week, including with the Panthers on April 9, the Ravens on April 10, and the Jets on April 11, with a visit to the Dolphins scheduled for next week. He has also taken plenty of other visits with the Browns, Raiders, Steelers, 49ers and Commanders.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

One of the more unique names to steadily rise up draft boards over the past few months is McNeil-Warren. He recently visited the Miami Dolphins on April 8, who hold the No. 11 and No. 30 overall picks. McNeil-Warren has been active, also visiting the Atlanta Falcons, Browns, Cowboys, Patriots and Steelers.

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Sadiq has drawn plenty of first-round interest, especially after his historic NFL Scouting Combine performance, in which he ran a 4.39 40-yard dash. This past week, he had one visit with the Browns, where he attended alongside Concepcion.

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Not only is McCoy one of the most polarizing players in this year’s draft, but despite missing all of last season with a knee injury, he remains in position to be the first cornerback selected. He recently visited the Panthers on April 10 and could still hear his name called much higher than expected.

Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

Cooper Jr. is coming off an April 10 visit with the Washington Commanders, who are viewed as a team in need of a running mate for Terry McLaurin. The interesting part of the visit is that the Commanders only hold two top-100 picks (No. 7 and No. 71), while Cooper Jr. is widely viewed as a late first-round selection. He has also met with the Panthers, Titans, 49ers, Eagles, Denver Broncos, Cowboys and Browns.

Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

If there’s one offensive lineman who could sneak into the back end of the first round, it’s Lomu, who is coming off a visit with the Chicago Bears. Coach Ben Johnson and the offense could use another lineman capable of playing both the left and right side, and Lomu fits that mold. Lomu has met with plenty of teams in need of offensive linemen, including the Browns, Eagles and Chargers.