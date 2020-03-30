When discussing current quarterbacks with the most impressive resumes, there is a case to be made that Cam Newton is near the top.

Look at this thing:

Article continues below ...

He also took the Carolina Panthers to Super Bowl 50 in 2015.

In short, he’s lived a pretty charmed football life, one that he helped create.

But now, for possibly the first time since his stint at Blinn College – a community college in Brenham, Texas – Cam Newton has a chip on his shoulder.

After being released by the Carolina Panthers on March 24, Newton is currently unemployed. That’s hard to imagine for someone with his career resume, but after multiple injuries caused him to miss 16 of Carolina’s last 32 games, the jury is still out on Newton’s health.

In 2018, Newton was having arguably his best season as a passer, posting a career high in completion percentage while tossing the second most touchdown passes of his career. However, a shoulder injury derailed his season in Week 15.

Then, after Week 2 of the 2019 season, it was determined that Newton suffered a fracture in his foot, which combined with his shoulder caused the QB to miss the next 14 games of the season.

The question now becomes, if he is signed, which Newton will an NFL franchise get?

FS1 analyst and former Pro Bowl wide receiver Greg Jennings thinks that Newton, now motivated by his release, will come back as the old version of himself next season.

"Cam has never not been 'the guy.' … When teams start to count you out and you feel disrespect, you start to approach things a little differently. I think that's Cam's approach this offseason. And when he goes into the next season, he's going to be lights out." — @GregJennings pic.twitter.com/UT7Lb8HGfe — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) March 30, 2020

However, there are many that doubt Newton will immediately find the starting job that he so clearly desires, including UNDISPUTED’s Shannon Sharpe:

"It's going to be a shock, because for the first time Cam Newton is not going to be a starter in a very long time. He's going to have to go somewhere and back up and wait for an opportunity." — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/S7tBvIjEju — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 25, 2020

With the exit of Philip Rivers in Los Angeles, rumors were that the Chargers would consider bringing in Cam for the starting position.

But so far, all signs have pointed towards the Chargers going with veteran Tyrod Taylor as their QB1.

Last 46 starts for Cam Newton: 23-23, 65 TD, 44 INT

Last 46 starts for Tyrod Taylor: 24-21-1, 54 TD, 20 INT "Cam & Tyrod are the same guy… The gap between the 2 is tiny, and if coachability & health matters, I can say Tyrod Taylor gets the edge." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/L9ikWBoZiW — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 30, 2020

In fact, Taylor is on a mission to prove his own doubters wrong, similar to Newton.

#Chargers QB Tyrod Taylor: "We have a lot of talent on our team. If I am the guy that would be calling the shots, I know for sure that we'll go out and turn a lot of heads." Story: https://t.co/1qfg6mfnMX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 30, 2020

Over the weekend, even though it seems that Newton is an underdog position for the first time in his incredible career, he made it clear that he is ready to play and not embracing an underdog story.

In fact, if his social media is to be believed, Newton might actually be in the best shape of his life.

First Things First’s Nick Wright expanded on what he took from Newton’s Instagram post:

"Cam almost by default has turned into an underdog. But he of course doesn't look at himself as one. … You look at yourself as the overwhelming favorite, especially when you've achieved at the level Cam has. I don't expect him to look at himself as an underdog." —@getnickwright pic.twitter.com/Kn1iKH0Ec1 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) March 30, 2020

If healthy, there is still reason to believe that Newton can perform at a high level. However, the issue is that franchises haven’t seen him healthy in a long time.

Everything we know about Cam Newton tells us that, if he's healthy and a team gives him an opportunity to start, he's going to take a blowtorch to the rest of the league. The Panthers cutting him could be the off-field equivalent of 2010 Auburn trailing 24-0 in Tuscaloosa. https://t.co/KixgVceCPd — Josh Vitale (@JoshVitale) March 24, 2020

According to Wright, he’s shown he can elevate marginal talent to playoff contention, and even to the Super Bowl.

"The Panthers never surrounded Cam w/ legitimate weapons…. Only 5 QBs have more TDs through 125 career games than Cam — Aaron Rodgers, Dan Marino, Peyton Manning, Russell Wilson & Brett Favre. All of those guys played in either great systems or w/ great players."—@getnickwright pic.twitter.com/G7CVZLI1pD — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) March 30, 2020

While Cam Newton might not be at the height of his Superman abilities, he still might be capable of being a superhero.

Cam Newton Career Accolades:

2015 MVP

2015 NFC Champion

2011 NFL Offensive ROY

2010 Heisman Trophy Winner

2010 National Champion "I think we're seeing a new chapter of Cam Newton — less Superman, more Iron Man. … He's turned a page & the best is yet to come." — @kevinwildes pic.twitter.com/ek1u98mIWa — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) March 30, 2020

Time to sit back and see what’s next for the Dabbed One.