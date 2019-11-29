Browns T Robinson questionable for Steelers with concussion

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns starting left offensive tackle Greg Robinson is still in concussion protocol and questionable for Sunday’s pivotal game in Pittsburgh.

Robinson didn’t practice again Friday. He was placed in the NFL’s program for head injuries this week after he reported to the team’s facility with concussion-like symptoms. Robinson, who has started 10 of Cleveland’s 11 games, played in last week’s win over Miami.

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens hasn’t ruled him out against the Steelers. If he can’t play, the Browns (5-6) will likely start Justin McCray, who has made two starts this season. He started at left tackle against New England on Oct. 27 after an ineffective Robinson was benched for one game.

The Browns could have defensive end Olivier Vernon back against the Steelers (6-5) in the second game between the rivals in 17 days. Vernon has missed the past three games with a sprained knee. He’s also questionable.