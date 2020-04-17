Professional athletes are going all-in on the #ALLINCHALLENGE

With the NBA, NHL, NASCAR and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled, professional athletes are using their platforms to facilitate financial support for arena workers and those affected by COVID-19 across the nation. Each day, we will feature a philanthropic effort taking place in the sports world.

The #ALLINCHALLENGE is sweeping the sports world – and there is no end in sight.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still affecting families and individuals across the nation and the globe, athletes and celebrities have dove into action in order to support those in-need.

One way they are offering their support is through the #ALLINCHALLENGE, which asks athletes and celebrities to donate once-in-a-lifetime experiences or cherished items that will then be auctioned online. Some will even serve as giveaways.

According to ALLINCHALLENGE.com:

“The ALL IN Challenge aims to be the world’s largest digital fundraiser in history by raising tens of millions of dollars to feed those in need. Food insecurity is a mounting issue but never more important than during COVID-19 and the unprecedented shortage of food resources our nation is facing. Among those most in need: students who rely on currently closed schools for several of their meals each week; the newly unemployed who are facing uncertain circumstances; and a vulnerable elderly population sequestered in their homes without access to food.”

The #ALLINCHALLENGE was created by Fanatics founder, Philadelphia 76ers co-owner, and New Jersey Devils co-owner Michael Rubin, and Jeter is just one of many athletes participating in the challenge.

Peyton Manning is onboard, offering a chance to golf with him and your buddies.

Of course, big bro got little bro to be involved as well.

Two of the greatest to ever do it on the field, now doing it off the field.

Earvin “Magic” Johnson – one of the greatest to do it on the court – joined the fray this week, too.

And wouldn’t you know it, the greatest of current sports superstar is also all-in.

The #ALLINCHALLENGE isn’t just about the NBA, MLB and NFL – the WWE wants in.

Other athletes participating in the challenge include Denny Hamlin, Alex Rodriguez, Shaquille O’Neal, Dwyane Wade, Russell Wilson, Saquon Barkley, Joe Montana, Candace Parker, Trae Young, Allen Iverson, Jerry Rice and more.

See the entire auction HERE.