Professional athletes are going all-in on the #ALLINCHALLENGE

With the NBA, NHL, NASCAR and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled, professional athletes are using their platforms to facilitate financial support for arena workers and those affected by COVID-19 across the nation. Each day, we will feature a philanthropic effort taking place in the sports world.

The #ALLINCHALLENGE is sweeping the sports world – and there is no end in sight.

Derek Jeter's all in. Article continues below ... The Yankees legend is offering his 2014 All-Star game jersey for the #ALLINCHALLENGE To participate: https://t.co/iFZV2Vi4fa pic.twitter.com/NUwVGEo9nN — ESPN (@espn) April 17, 2020

With the COVID-19 pandemic still affecting families and individuals across the nation and the globe, athletes and celebrities have dove into action in order to support those in-need.

One way they are offering their support is through the #ALLINCHALLENGE, which asks athletes and celebrities to donate once-in-a-lifetime experiences or cherished items that will then be auctioned online. Some will even serve as giveaways.

According to ALLINCHALLENGE.com:

“The ALL IN Challenge aims to be the world’s largest digital fundraiser in history by raising tens of millions of dollars to feed those in need. Food insecurity is a mounting issue but never more important than during COVID-19 and the unprecedented shortage of food resources our nation is facing. Among those most in need: students who rely on currently closed schools for several of their meals each week; the newly unemployed who are facing uncertain circumstances; and a vulnerable elderly population sequestered in their homes without access to food.”

The #ALLINCHALLENGE was created by Fanatics founder, Philadelphia 76ers co-owner, and New Jersey Devils co-owner Michael Rubin, and Jeter is just one of many athletes participating in the challenge.

Peyton Manning is onboard, offering a chance to golf with him and your buddies.

Peyton Manning is participating in the #ALLINCHALLENGE by offering a chance to play golf with him and your friends. 100% of the money raised will provide food to those in need during the coronavirus crisis. Learn more: https://t.co/oaVWB1HUzN pic.twitter.com/IVAizjx3Gj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 14, 2020

Of course, big bro got little bro to be involved as well.

Update: Eli Manning has accepted Peyton’s #ALLINCHALLENGE and is offering a chance to own the convertible he took home after winning his Super Bowl XLVI MVP. To participate or learn more, visit https://t.co/vZPZrcp8im pic.twitter.com/evuh4EybKY — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 14, 2020

Two of the greatest to ever do it on the field, now doing it off the field.

Earvin “Magic” Johnson – one of the greatest to do it on the court – joined the fray this week, too.

I’ve accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE. Watch the video below & go to https://t.co/Hb5QluiIna to join in on the auction for an incredible experience. Let’s come together to feed the hungry during these tough times. pic.twitter.com/CS6vkg8gQI — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 14, 2020

And wouldn’t you know it, the greatest of current sports superstar is also all-in.

I accept the #ALLINCHALLENGE. Watch the video & go to https://t.co/bRtYgf65MS to get involved. I challenge my wife @giseleofficial, my buddy @drake & YOU @nflcommish to go ALL IN! pic.twitter.com/QDeBNEM0rf — @tombrady (@TomBrady) April 15, 2020

The #ALLINCHALLENGE isn’t just about the NBA, MLB and NFL – the WWE wants in.

Other athletes participating in the challenge include Denny Hamlin, Alex Rodriguez, Shaquille O’Neal, Dwyane Wade, Russell Wilson, Saquon Barkley, Joe Montana, Candace Parker, Trae Young, Allen Iverson, Jerry Rice and more.

See the entire auction HERE.