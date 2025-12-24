10-Leg NFL Christmas Parlay for the Holiday Weekend

What's better than Christmas and football?

Making some extra cash to go along with it! FOX Sports Research has put together a 10-leg parlay for you to have some extra fun during the holiday weekend, while watching all of the NFL action.

The parlay below has odds of approximately +85640 at DraftKings Sportsbook, meaning a $10 wager would yield a payout of a whopping $8,574.05. We've included spread picks, moneylines, Over-Under totals, and player props in this wager, but remember— the more legs you add to a parlay, the less likely it is to hit.

That being said, here's our 10-leg Christmas weekend parlay:

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

1. CeeDee Lamb Anytime TD (+100)

What to know: Lamb has quietly been having a stellar season despite missing three games this season. He's already eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark on 69 catches on the year. With only three receiving TDs in 2025, he's likely to get in the end zone against a Commanders defense that has allowed 30 passing scores on the year— the third most of any team in the league.

2. Aaron Jones Anytime TD (+165)

What to know: Jones has only scored twice on the season and has been limited by injuries, but the veteran back seems to be back to his usual self— recording 47 carries over the last three games with a season-high 21 coming last week against the Giants. A goal-line score should come his way against an injury-riddled Lions defense.

3. RJ Harvey Anytime TD (-115)

What to know: Harvey leads all rookies in scrimmage TDs with 11 and is tied for the lead in rushing scores with seven. He's also one of just seven rookies with over 150 touches, and has scored in four straight games.

4. Ladd McConkey Anytime TD (+235)

What to know: McConkey's got six scores on the season and hasn't been putting up gaudy numbers, but he still has a respectable 65 catches for 758 yards on the year. Expect him to get in the end zone as Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter will have to deal with Keenan Allen and Quentin Johnston on the outside.

5. PACKERS ML (-175) vs Ravens

What to know: This one will depend heavily on the QB situation for Green Bay, as Jordan Love is still in concussion protocol and Malik Willis is dealing with a shoulder injury— but the Ravens have struggled all year. Lamar Jackson has been dealing with injuries all season while the defense has been giving up 351.6 yards per game, the sixth-worst mark in the league.

6. Buccaneers @ Dolphins OVER 45.5 (-110)

What to know: With De'Von Achane, Jaylen Waddle, Mike Evans, Bucky Irving, and Emeka Egbuka all on the field— there's too much firepower for either of these defenses to stop. Tampa Bay and Miami both rank in the bottom 11 of the league in points allowed per game.

7. RAIDERS +1.5 (-120) vs Giants

What to know: This might be the riskiest leg of the parlay, as both of these teams are 2-13. Las Vegas nearly took down 10-5 Houston last week, only losing by two points. Five of the Raiders losses have come by seven points or less, and they have the more experienced QB-coach duo in Geno Smith and Pete Carroll. This one's gonna be close.

8. Eagles @ Bills OVER 43.5 (-115)

What to know: An elite QB matchup between two signal callers who can get it done on the ground as well as the air, this should be an awesome game with a lot of points. Fun fact: Josh Allen has 53 career games (including the playoffs) with a passing and rushing score while Jalen Hurts has 33, ranking first and fifth all-time respectively.

9. STEELERS -3 (-118) @ Browns

What to know: The under was extremely tempting here as the Browns have the second-lowest points per game average in the league at 16.4 along with December weather in Cleveland— but 33.5 was too low. The Browns have a rookie QB and take on a veteran squad with a future Hall of Famer under center. Pittsburgh should cover three points easily and improve to 10-6.

10. JAGUARS ML (-278) @ Colts

What to know: What Philip Rivers is doing is nothing short of spectacular, but Trevor Lawrence & Co. have looked incredible recently. Last week against the top defense in the league in the Broncos, Lawrence threw for 279 yards, 3 pass TDs, no INTs, and had one rushing TD as well. That was the second week in a row he had thrown for three scores with no INTs along with a rushing TD, joining Joe Burrow and Joe Montana as the only QBs to do that in consecutive games since the 1970 merger.