It’s been a little over a month since the debut of the 2021 NFL Mock Draft, and very little has changed. But we’re going to continue to update the draft throughout the year, with some new players entering, slight team shifts based on projections, and sometimes, there will be no movement at all.

This much is certain: It’s a far better QB draft than 2020, and the defensive back class has the potential to be one of the best in several years.