Chargers Expected To Hire Former Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel as OC
The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to hire former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel as their next offensive coordinator, according to a report from ESPN on Tuesday.
McDaniel spent four seasons as the Dolphins' head coach before being fired at the end of the 2025 season. He went 35-33 and led the Dolphins to two playoff appearances.
After being let go by Miami, McDaniel interviewed for head coaching vacancies with the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders. He also interviewed for the offensive coordinator vacancies with the Chargers, Detroit Lions and Tampa Buccaneers.
On Tuesday, he reportedly canceled a second interview for the Browns head coaching position before being announced as the Chargers offensive coordinator.
Los Angeles parted ways with former offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who was with the team for the last two seasons. Roman was also the offensive coordinator for four seasons with Jim Harbaugh when the current Chargers head coach was with the San Francisco 49ers. He spent two seasons with the Buffalo Bills and four with the Ravens before Harbaugh brought him to Los Angeles. After two consecutive seasons with exits in the wild-card round, the Chargers moved on from Roman.
McDaniel now inherits one of the NFL's top quarterbacks in Justin Herbert after coaching a fellow 2020 NFL Draft prospect in Tua Tagovailoa for six seasons. McDaniel also spent one season as the San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator under head coach Kyle Shanahan in 2021.
