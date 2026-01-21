How to Watch Seahawks vs. Rams, NFC Championship Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

An NFL conference championship matchup pits the Seattle Seahawks (14-3) against the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) in the NFC Championship on Jan. 25 at Lumen Field, beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The Seahawks are coming off a 41-6 rout of the 49ers in the divisional round, leaning on a dominant defense that limited San Francisco to only two second-quarter field goals. Seattle will be without running back Zach Charbonnet, who is expected to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, leaving Kenneth Walker to handle lead-back duties. Quarterback Sam Darnold is dealing with an oblique injury but is expected to start.

The Rams have taken the long road to the NFC title game, winning twice away from home. They edged the Panthers 34-31 in the wild-card round, then outlasted the Bears 20-17 in overtime in the divisional round. Matthew Stafford has delivered in key moments, Kyren Williams has carried the load in the run game and rookie wideout Puka Nacua has been a nightmare matchup. Against Seattle this season, Nacua totaled 19 catches for 300 yards and two touchdowns in two regular-season meetings.

These division rivals split those matchups, with the home team winning both. The Rams picked off Seattle four times in a 21-19 win in Week 11 in Los Angeles. In Week 16, the Seahawks erased a 16-point deficit and escaped with a 38-37 overtime victory.

Los Angeles finished the regular season ranked 17th in yards allowed per game while averaging 394.6 yards on offense. Seattle has been on another level in the postseason, scoring an average of 41 points per game.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Rams

Rams vs. Seahawks Head-to-Head - Last 5 Games

Seahawks 38, Rams 37 (12/18/25)

Rams 21, Seahawks 19 (11/16/25)

Seahawks 30, Rams 25 (1/5/25)

Rams 26, Seahawks 20 (11/3/24)

Rams 17, Seahawks 16 (11/19/23)

