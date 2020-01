The deadline has passed for college football players to declare for the NFL Draft, and so we have Mock Draft 5.0!

Not a ton has changed from 4.0, except for two new players making their debut and the return of a star receiver. Yet the next six weeks in the process are crucial, as the Senior Bowl goes down this weekend in Alabama, followed by the Combine in Indianapolis at the end of February.

It feels like the Top 5 players off the board are all locked in, and the draft will pivot on what happens with the Chargers.