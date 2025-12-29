Drew Brees, Eli Manning Headline Finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the second year in a row, the Hall announced on Tuesday. Manning joins four players who are finalists in their first year of eligibility: quarterback Drew Brees, receiver Larry Fitzgerald, running back Frank Gore and tight end Jason Witten.

The list of 15 modern-era finalists also includes four players — tackle Willie Anderson, receiver Torry Holt, linebacker Luke Kuechly and kicker Adam Vinatieri — who progressed to this stage automatically because they were among the final seven for selection to the 2025 class.

In addition, there are five other finalists from last year — guard Jahri Evans, defensive lineman Terrell Suggs, receiver Reggie Wayne, safety Darren Woodson and offensive lineman Marshal Yanda — and one player in his sixth year of eligibility who is a finalist for the first time in defensive tackle Kevin Williams.

Those 15 modern-era candidates will be voted on by the full Hall of Fame selection committee before the Super Bowl. The committee may elect up to five modern-era players for the Class of 2026. All candidates need at least 80% approval from the full committee.

Also under consideration are former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, the lone finalist from the Coach category, and Patriots owner Robert Kraft, the one finalist from the Contributor category.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft (left) and former head coach Bill Belichick could enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame together as members of the Class of 2026. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

In the Seniors category, former Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson (1971-86), former 49ers, Raiders and Vikings running back Roger Craig (1983-93) and former Steelers defensive end L.C. Greenwood (1969-81) are the three finalists. From the combined categories of Coach, Contributor and Seniors, a minimum of one person and a maximum of three may be elected.

The Class of 2026 will be announced on Feb. 5 at "NFL Honors" in San Francisco and enshrined in Canton in August.

Brees is second all time to Tom Brady with 80,358 yards passing and 571 touchdown passes. He spent the first five seasons of his career with the Chargers before signing with the Saints in 2006.

In New Orleans, Brees delivered the franchise's first Super Bowl title — he was named MVP of the 2009 game after beating Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts — and helped to lift a city recovering from Hurricane Katrina. Brees made the Pro Bowl 13 times, won AP Offensive Player of the Year in 2008 and 2011, was a first-team All-Pro in 2006 and a second-team All-Pro four times.

Eli Manning is one of only six players to earn multiple Super Bowl MVP awards. He threw for 57,023 career passing yards and 366 touchdowns, made four Pro Bowls, led the NFC in passing touchdowns in 2005 (24) and 2015 (35) and started 210 consecutive games for the New York Giants.

Fitzgerald was drafted third overall in 2004 and spent his entire career with the Arizona Cardinals. His 1,432 catches and 17,492 yards receiving in 17 seasons rank second all time to Jerry Rice. Fitzgerald topped 1,000 yards receiving nine times and helped the Cardinals reach their only Super Bowl following the 2008 season. He set single-season records that postseason with 546 yards receiving and seven TD catches.

Here’s the full list of modern-era finalists:

Willie Anderson, T – 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens | Times as a Finalist: 5 (2022-26)

Drew Brees, QB – 2001-05 San Diego Chargers, 2006-2020 New Orleans Saints | Times as a Finalist: 1 (2026)

Jahri Evans, G – 2006-2016 New Orleans Saints, 2017 Green Bay Packers | Times as a Semifinalist: 3 (2024-26)

Larry Fitzgerald, WR – 2004-2020 Arizona Cardinals | Times as a Finalist: 1 (2026)

Frank Gore, RB – 2005-2014 San Francisco 49ers, 2015-17 Indianapolis Colts, 2018 Miami Dolphins, 2019 Buffalo Bills, 2020 New York Jets | Times as a Finalist: 1 (2026)

Torry Holt, WR – 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars | Times as a Finalist: 7 (2020-2026)

Luke Kuechly, LB – 2012-19 Carolina Panthers | Times as a Finalist: 2 (2025-26)

Eli Manning, QB – 2004-2019 New York Giants | Times as a Finalist: 2 (2025-26)

Terrell Suggs, LB/DE – 2003-2018 Baltimore Ravens, 2019 Arizona Cardinals, 2019 Kansas City Chiefs | Times as a Finalist: 2 (2025-26)

Adam Vinatieri, K – 1996-2005 New England Patriots, 2006-2019 Indianapolis Colts | Times as a Finalist: 2 (2025-26)

Reggie Wayne, WR – 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts | Times as a Finalist: 7 (2020-26)

Kevin Williams, DT – 2003-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014 Seattle Seahawks, 2015 New Orleans Saints | Times as a Finalist: 1 (2026)

Jason Witten, TE – 2003-2019 Dallas Cowboys, 2020 Las Vegas Raiders | Times as a Finalist: 1 (2026)

Darren Woodson, S – 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys | Times as a Finalist: 4 (2023-2026)

Marshal Yanda, G/T – 2007-2019 Baltimore Ravens | Times as a Finalist: 2 (2025-26)

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on X at @eric_d_williams.