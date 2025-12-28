2025 NFL Odds Week 18: Lines, Spreads for all 16 Games

NFL Week 18 kicks off Sunday, with playoff positioning on the line.

Here are the lines for every Week 18 matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Dec. 29.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

SATURDAY, JAN. 3

PANTHERS @ BUCCANEERS

For NFC South title

Spread: Buccaneers -3

Moneyline: Buccaneers -155, Panthers +130

O/U: 44.5

SEAHAWKS @ 49ERS

For NFC West title, NFC No. 1 seed

Spread: Seahawks -1.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -120, 49ers +100

O/U: 49.5

SUNDAY, JAN. 4

COLTS @ TEXANS

Spread: Texans -10

Moneyline: Texans -575, Colts +425

O/U: 40.5

TITANS @ JAGUARS

Spread: Jaguars -12.5

Moneyline: Jaguars -850, Titans +575

O/U: 47.5

BROWNS @ BENGALS

Spread: Bengals -7

Moneyline: Bengals -360, Browns +285

O/U: 44.5

COWBOYS @ GIANTS

Spread: Cowboys -5.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -245, Giants +200

O/U: 52.5

PACKERS @ VIKINGS

Spread: Vikings -6.5

Moneyline: Vikings -290, Packers +235

O/U: 37.5

SAINTS @ FALCONS

Spread: Falcons -2.5

Moneyline: Falcons -142, Saints +120

O/U: 43.5

CHARGERS @ BRONCOS

Spread: Broncos -7.5

Moneyline: Broncos -345, Chargers +275

O/U: 39.5

DOLPHINS @ PATRIOTS

Spread: Patriots -11.5

Moneyline: Patriots -675, Dolphins +490

O/U: 45.5

JETS @ BILLS

Spread: Bills -8.5

Moneyline: Bills -425, Jets +330

O/U: 39.5

CHIEFS @ RAIDERS

Spread: Chiefs -5.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -245, Raiders +200

O/U: 36.5

LIONS @ BEARS

Spread: Bears -2.5

Moneyline: Bears -135, Lions +114

O/U: 50.5

COMMANDERS @ EAGLES

Spread: Eagles -8.5

Moneyline: Eagles -375, Commanders +295

O/U: 42.5

CARDINALS @ RAMS

Spread: Rams -9.5

Moneyline: Rams -485, Cardinals +370

O/U: 47.5

RAVENS @ STEELERS

For AFC North title

Spread: Ravens -3.5

Moneyline: Ravens -175, Steelers +145

O/U: 41.5