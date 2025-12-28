2025 NFL Odds Week 18: Lines, Spreads for all 16 Games
NFL Week 18 kicks off Sunday, with playoff positioning on the line.
Here are the lines for every Week 18 matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Dec. 29.
This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.
SATURDAY, JAN. 3
PANTHERS @ BUCCANEERS
For NFC South title
Spread: Buccaneers -3
Moneyline: Buccaneers -155, Panthers +130
O/U: 44.5
SEAHAWKS @ 49ERS
For NFC West title, NFC No. 1 seed
Spread: Seahawks -1.5
Moneyline: Seahawks -120, 49ers +100
O/U: 49.5
SUNDAY, JAN. 4
Spread: Texans -10
Moneyline: Texans -575, Colts +425
O/U: 40.5
Spread: Jaguars -12.5
Moneyline: Jaguars -850, Titans +575
O/U: 47.5
Spread: Bengals -7
Moneyline: Bengals -360, Browns +285
O/U: 44.5
Spread: Cowboys -5.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -245, Giants +200
O/U: 52.5
Spread: Vikings -6.5
Moneyline: Vikings -290, Packers +235
O/U: 37.5
Spread: Falcons -2.5
Moneyline: Falcons -142, Saints +120
O/U: 43.5
Spread: Broncos -7.5
Moneyline: Broncos -345, Chargers +275
O/U: 39.5
Spread: Patriots -11.5
Moneyline: Patriots -675, Dolphins +490
O/U: 45.5
Spread: Bills -8.5
Moneyline: Bills -425, Jets +330
O/U: 39.5
Spread: Chiefs -5.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -245, Raiders +200
O/U: 36.5
Spread: Bears -2.5
Moneyline: Bears -135, Lions +114
O/U: 50.5
Spread: Eagles -8.5
Moneyline: Eagles -375, Commanders +295
O/U: 42.5
Spread: Rams -9.5
Moneyline: Rams -485, Cardinals +370
O/U: 47.5
RAVENS @ STEELERS
For AFC North title
Spread: Ravens -3.5
Moneyline: Ravens -175, Steelers +145
O/U: 41.5
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Mendoza and Moore Go Top Two; Simpson to Steelers
2026 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 17 games
Jay Glazer Details Security Report on Steelers WR DK Metcalf, Lions Fan
-
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2026, 2027, 2028
4 Takeaways From the Browns' Win Over the Steelers
Cooper DeJean Proves He's 'Perfect' for Eagles Defense in Win Over Bills
-
NFL Week 18 Schedule, Kickoff Times: Seahawks vs. 49ers & Ravens vs. Steelers in Primetime
NFL Contract Incentives Tracker: Sam Darnold, Rico Dowdle Near Massive Paydays
NFL Week 17: Stats and Storylines for 5 Games on FOX
-
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Mendoza and Moore Go Top Two; Simpson to Steelers
2026 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 17 games
Jay Glazer Details Security Report on Steelers WR DK Metcalf, Lions Fan
-
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2026, 2027, 2028
4 Takeaways From the Browns' Win Over the Steelers
Cooper DeJean Proves He's 'Perfect' for Eagles Defense in Win Over Bills
-
NFL Week 18 Schedule, Kickoff Times: Seahawks vs. 49ers & Ravens vs. Steelers in Primetime
NFL Contract Incentives Tracker: Sam Darnold, Rico Dowdle Near Massive Paydays
NFL Week 17: Stats and Storylines for 5 Games on FOX