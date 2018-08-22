Stanton, Yanks try to make it two straight over Marlins

MIAMI — Tuesday’s game — a 2-1 New York Yankees victory over the Miami Marlins in 12 innings — marked the return of Giancarlo Stanton to Marlins Park.

Stanton and the Yankees will try to win their fifth straight game when they conclude the two-game set in Miami on Wednesday.

Stanton, who was the 2017 National League MVP while playing for the Marlins, was traded to the Yankees over the winter in a cost-cutting move.

“I don’t think there were any hard feelings,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said when asked about Stanton and the trade Tuesday. “There weren’t any bad parts.”

Stanton agreed.

“We know what the (financial) situation is over there,” Stanton said. “We understand what they have been through. I’m just happy to be here. I always miss Miami. I miss the city.

“It’s cool to be back. It was cool flying in and driving over the bridge. I miss everything about the city.”

Miami feels the same about Stanton. The fans — attendance at Marlins Park was much bigger than usual with an announced crowd of 26,275 — gave Stanton a standing ovation when he came to bat in Tuesday’s first inning.

Stanton went 2-for-6 with a double and three strikeouts, and the Marlins honored him with a video tribute in the second inning.

The Yankees (79-46) are in second place in the American League East and have won four straight games to move within eight games of the first-place Red Sox. They have also won 11 of their past 15 games since being swept in a four-game series at Boston.

Miami (50-77) is in last place in the National League East and had its modest two-game win streak snapped Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Stanton will face a Marlins pitcher who is not a former teammate. Rookie right-hander Trevor Richards (3-7, 4.28 ERA) has below-average speed on his fastball (90.9 mph).

But Richards, armed with an effective changeup, has been better at home (2-3, 3.27 ERA) than on the road, and that could give him a boost Wednesday.

However, after posting a 1-0 record and a 2.30 ERA in five July starts, Richards has lost his way. In three August starts, he is 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA.

Richards will face veteran right-hander Lance Lynn (8-8, 4.68 ERA), who was acquired by the Yankees from the Minnesota Twins on July 30.

In four games with the Yankees — including three starts — Lynn is 1-0 with a 2.61 ERA.

Lynn is also 4-1 with a 3.75 ERA in eight career games (six starts) against the Marlins.

However, the Yankees will likely be without closer Aroldis Chapman, who was trying for his 32nd save of the season Tuesday when he exited the game in the 12th inning after six pitches because of an apparent arm injury.

Tommy Kahnle got the last three outs for his fourth career save and his first since 2016 in his 200th career game.

The feel-good story for Miami on Tuesday revolved around rookie left fielder Austin Dean, who jumped on the first pitch of the bottom of the fifth inning for a leadoff homer to left-center.

Dean, who crushed an 87-mph splitter, got his first major league hit last week — a home run. This homer was his first base hit at Marlins Park, and perhaps more heroics are in store for him Wednesday.