Rangers OF Calhoun on 10-day injured list with quad strain

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun has been placed on the 10-day injured list because of a left quad strain.

The move was made Wednesday, a day after Calhoun aggravated his quad as a baserunner when trying to beat a throw to first base in the sixth inning of a win over Seattle.

Delino DeShields, the center fielder sent to the minor two weeks ago, was recalled from Triple-A Nashville.

Calhoun hit .435 (10 for 23) with two homers and seven RBIs since making his season debut a week ago following his call-up from the minor. He reached safely in all six games.

Manager Chris Woodward said Calhoun initially thought he had a cramp, but the pain didn’t go away after getting to the dugout. The outfielder was re-examined Wednesday.