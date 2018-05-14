1997 or 2003? Jeff Conine on which Marlins’ World Series was his favorite
Video Details
Jeff Conine reveals which Marlins' World Series title he liked more, 1997 or 2003.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices