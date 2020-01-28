Wake Forest, ND meet in conference play

Wake Forest (9-10, 2-7) vs. Notre Dame (11-8, 2-6)

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center, Notre Dame, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest visits Notre Dame in an ACC matchup. Wake Forest fell 65-63 in overtime at home to Virginia on Sunday. Notre Dame lost 85-84 at Florida State on Saturday.

SENIOR STUDS: Notre Dame has relied heavily on its seniors this year. John Mooney, Prentiss Hubb, T.J. Gibbs and Juwan Durham have combined to account for 65 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 73 percent of all Fighting Irish points over the last five games.CLUTCH CHILDRESS: Brandon Childress has connected on 32.2 percent of the 90 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 14 over the last three games. He’s also converted 81.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Fighting Irish are 7-0 when holding opponents to 40 percent or worse from the field, and 4-8 when opponents shoot better than that. The Demon Deacons are 5-0 when at least four of their players score in double-figures and 4-10 on the year otherwise.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Irish have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Demon Deacons. Notre Dame has 44 assists on 85 field goals (51.8 percent) over its previous three contests while Wake Forest has assists on 30 of 68 field goals (44.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Notre Dame offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.3 percent of its possessions, which is the best rate in the country. The Wake Forest defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.1 percent of all possessions (ranked 342nd among Division I teams).