UNCG looks to extend streak vs Samford

Samford (8-17, 2-9) vs. UNC Greensboro (18-6, 8-3)

Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Samford. In its last seven wins against the Bulldogs, UNC Greensboro has won by an average of 9 points. Samford’s last win in the series came on Dec. 31, 2016, a 73-62 victory.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Isaiah Miller, James Dickey and Kyrin Galloway have combined to account for 45 percent of UNC Greensboro’s scoring this season. For Samford, Josh Sharkey, Brandon Austin and Jalen Dupree have combined to score 55 percent of the team’s points this season, including 74 percent of all Bulldogs points over their last five.

STEPPING IT UP: The Spartans have scored 75.2 points per game against SoCon opponents so far, an improvement from the 65.9 per game they managed against non-conference foes.

CREATING OFFENSE: Sharkey has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Samford field goals over the last five games. Sharkey has accounted for 30 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Samford has lost its last four road games, scoring 66 points, while allowing 93.5 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Spartans have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bulldogs. UNC Greensboro has 42 assists on 85 field goals (49.4 percent) over its past three outings while Samford has assists on 27 of 74 field goals (36.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The UNC Greensboro defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27.5 percent of all possessions, which is the third-highest rate in the country. The Samford offense has turned the ball over on 21.2 percent of its possessions (ranked 299th among Division I teams).