UCSB, UC Davis meet in conference play

UC Santa Barbara (16-8, 5-4) vs. UC Davis (10-15, 4-5)

The Pavilion, Davis, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big West foes meet as UC Santa Barbara faces UC Davis. UC Santa Barbara beat UC Irvine by three points at home in its last outing. UC Davis is coming off an 87-81 win on the road against Cal State Fullerton in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: UC Davis’ Joe Mooney, Stefan Gonzalez and Matt Neufeld have combined to score 44 percent of all Aggies points this season.

BIG WEST BOOST: The Aggies have scored 72.1 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 67.2 per game they put up against non-conference opponents.ACCURATE AMADOU: Across 24 appearances this season, UC Santa Barbara’s Amadou Sow has shot 57.3 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: UC Davis is 0-5 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 10-10 when it scores at least 63.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: UC Santa Barbara is a perfect 10-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.4 percent or less. The Gauchos are 6-8 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Davis has made 7.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Big West teams.