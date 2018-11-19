The Latest: Georgia reaches Cayman Islands Classic semis

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — The Latest on the Cayman Islands Classic (all times local):

10:15 p.m.

Ty-Shon Alexander hit four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points and Damien Jefferson scored 16 on 7-of-10 shooting to help Creighton beat Boise State 94-82 on Monday night in the Cayman Islands Classic.

The Bluejays will play Georgia State in the semifinals Tuesday.

Boise State (1-2) scored the first six points and led 35-32 after Justinian Jessup hit a 3-pointer with 3:16 left in the first half. Marcus Zegarowski and Alexander made back-to-back 3s to spark a 14-6 run that gave Creighton (3-1) a five-point lead at the break. After BSU’s Marcus Dickinson made a layup to open the second half, the Bluejays scored 10 in a row to make it 56-43 and led by at least nine points the rest of the way.

RJ Williams, a juco transfer, scored 27 points on 11-of-15 shooting, grabbed nine rebounds and had three steals — all season highs.

Creighton shot 57.9 percent (33 of 57) from the field, including 12 of 22 from 3-point range. The Broncos made just 4-of-15 3s.

7:15 p.m.

D’Marcus Simonds had 25 points and seven rebounds, helping Georgia State beat St. Bonaventure 75-65 on Monday night in the Cayman Islands Classic.

Simonds, the Sun Belt preseason player of the year, was 11 of 20 from the field, including 2 of 6 from beyond the arc.

Malik Benlevi added 13 points for Georgia State (3-1), and Nelson Phillips had 12 points and nine rebounds. The Panthers play in the semifinal round on Tuesday.

Georgia State led 37-32 at the break after holding the Bonnies to 36 percent shooting. A Simonds 3-pointer put the Panthers ahead 56-40, but St. Bonaventure made back-to-back 3-pointers to cut it to 10. Jeff Thomas answered with a 3-pointer and Georgia State led by at least eight the rest of the way.

Jalen Poyser, who sat out last season after transferring from UNLV, made five 3-pointers and scored 23 points for St. Bonaventure (1-3). Freshman Kyle Lofton added three 3-pointers and 13 points. Nelson Kaputo had 11 and freshman Alpha Okoli 10.