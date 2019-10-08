The Latest: Boeheim lukewarm on playing 20 conference games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Latest from ACC men’s basketball media day on Tuesday (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim is lukewarm to the idea of the ACC changing its schedule to require each team to play 20 conference games instead of 18.

Boeheim worries that it could mean the heavily-talented ACC will get fewer teams into the NCAA Tournament.

Boeheim says it’s been “proven over time when you talk to people that experts about what you need to do to get into the NCAA Tournament that the more conference games you play doesn’t help you any because you have more losses.”

Commissioner John Swofford said earlier one of the reasons the league is going to a 20-game schedule is because of the new ACC Network.

Syracuse will have a challenge to open the season, hosting defending national champion Virginia in a conference game on Nov. 6.