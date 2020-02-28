Temple looks to extend streak vs USF

South Florida (12-16, 5-10) vs. Temple (14-14, 6-9)

Liacouras Center, Philadelphia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple looks for its 12th straight win in the head-to-head series over South Florida. In its last 11 wins against the Bulls, Temple has won by an average of 11 points. South Florida’s last win in the series came on Jan. 9, 2014, an 82-75 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Temple’s Quinton Rose, Alani Moore II and Monty Scott have combined to score 46 percent of the team’s points this season, including 59 percent of all Owls scoring over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Laquincy Rideau has been directly responsible for 41 percent of all South Florida field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 24 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: South Florida is 0-5 when it allows at least 74 points and 12-11 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bulls have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Owls. Temple has an assist on 35 of 76 field goals (46.1 percent) over its previous three matchups while South Florida has assists on 33 of 70 field goals (47.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Temple is ranked second in the AAC with an average of 72.2 possessions per game. The uptempo Owls have raised that total to 75.7 possessions per game over their last five games.