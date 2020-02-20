Providence faces tough test vs No. 19 Marquette

No. 19 Marquette (17-8, 7-6) vs. Providence (15-12, 8-6)

Dunkin’ Donuts Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Marquette presents a tough challenge for Providence. Providence has won three of its seven games against ranked opponents this season. Marquette came up short in a 73-65 game at home to Creighton on Tuesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Marquette has relied heavily on its seniors. Markus Howard, Sacar Anim, Koby McEwen and Brendan Bailey have collectively accounted for 73 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 84 percent of all Golden Eagles points over the team’s last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Alpha Diallo has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Providence field goals over the last three games. Diallo has 25 field goals and eight assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Providence is 0-6 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 15-6 when it scores at least 62.

WINNING WHEN: The Friars are 13-0 when holding opponents to 40 percent or worse from the field, and 2-12 when opponents shoot better than that. The Golden Eagles are 12-0 when they hold opponents to 68 points or fewer and 5-8 when opponents exceed 68 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Marquette as a team has made 10.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is seventh-most among Division I teams.