NKU looks to sweep Oakland

Oakland (8-15, 3-7) vs. Northern Kentucky (16-7, 8-3)

BB&T Arena, Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky goes for the season sweep over Oakland after winning the previous matchup in Oakland. The teams last met on Jan. 5, when the Norse outshot Oakland 50 percent to 42.6 percent and hit 10 more foul shots en route to the 11-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Northern Kentucky’s Dantez Walton has averaged 15.9 points and 6.7 rebounds while Tyler Sharpe has put up 16 points. For the Golden Grizzlies, Xavier Hill-Mais has averaged 15.5 points and 7.7 rebounds while Brad Brechting has put up 10.1 points and 6.7 rebounds.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Golden Grizzlies have scored 65 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 59.9 per game they put up in non-conference play.HOT HILL-MAIS: Hill-Mais has connected on 24.4 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Oakland is 0-10 when it allows at least 72 points and 8-5 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

PERFECT WHEN: Northern Kentucky is a perfect 13-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Norse are 3-7 when opponents score more than 64 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Kentucky has made 8.6 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among Horizon teams.