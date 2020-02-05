NJIT looks to sweep N. Fla.

North Florida (14-10, 7-2) vs. NJIT (7-14, 4-4)

Wellness and Events Center, Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT goes for the season sweep over North Florida after winning the previous matchup in Jacksonville. The teams last went at it on Jan. 11, when the Highlanders outshot North Florida 58.8 percent to 43.9 percent and had seven fewer turnovers en route to the 12-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: North Florida has relied heavily on its seniors. Ivan Gandia-Rosa, Garrett Sams, Wajid Aminu and JT Escobar have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 59 percent of all Ospreys points over the team’s last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Highlanders have allowed only 62.6 points per game to Atlantic Sun opponents thus far, an improvement from the 74.3 per game they gave up to non-conference competition.

CREATING OFFENSE: Gandia-Rosa has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all North Florida field goals over the last three games. Gandia-Rosa has accounted for 14 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: NJIT is 0-10 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 7-4 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

PERFECT WHEN: North Florida is a perfect 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.8 percent or less. The Ospreys are 8-10 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: North Florida as a collective unit has made 12.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Division I teams. The Ospreys have averaged 13.7 3-pointers per game over their last three games.