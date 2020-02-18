Memphis looks for home win vs ECU

East Carolina (10-16, 4-9) vs. Memphis (17-8, 6-6)

FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis looks for its fourth straight win over East Carolina at FedExForum. The last victory for the Pirates at Memphis was an 84-83 win on Jan. 24, 2016.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their freshmen this year. Precious Achiuwa, Alex Lomax, Lester Quinones, D.J. Jeffries and Boogie Ellis have collectively accounted for 64 percent of all Memphis scoring this season. For East Carolina, Jayden Gardner, Tristen Newton and Brandon Suggs have scored 57 percent of the team’s points this season, including 66 percent of all Pirates points over their last five.GARDNER GETS BUCKETS: In 26 appearances this season, East Carolina’s Gardner has shot 52.5 percent.

SLIPPING AT 75: East Carolina is 0-8 when it allows at least 75 points and 10-8 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

PERFECT WHEN: Memphis is a perfect 11-0 when it holds an opponent to 63 points or fewer. The Tigers are 6-8 when opponents score more than 63 points.

TOUGH TIGERS: Memphis has held opposing teams to 36.4 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.