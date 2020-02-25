Fordham looks to end streak vs Rhode Island

Rhode Island (19-7, 11-3) vs. Fordham (7-19, 1-13)

Rose Hill Gym, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island looks to extend Fordham’s conference losing streak to nine games. Fordham’s last A10 win came against the George Washington Colonials 59-54 on Jan. 22. Rhode Island fell 77-75 in overtime at Davidson in its last outing.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Fordham’s Jalen Cobb has averaged 10.8 points while Antwon Portley has put up 10.3 points. For Rhode Island, Fatts Russell has averaged 19.7 points, 4.6 assists and 2.9 steals while Cyril Langevine has put up 10.2 points and 10.4 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Russell has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Rhode Island field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 62: Fordham is 0-12 this year when it allows 62 points or more and 7-7 when holding opponents to fewer than 62.

COLD SPELL: Fordham has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 52.8 points while giving up 59.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Rhode Island has attempted 22.7 free throws per game this season, the 25th-highest rate in the country. Fordham has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 14.7 foul shots per game (ranked 270th, nationally).