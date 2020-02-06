Coleman III, Texas host Texas Tech

Texas Tech (14-8, 5-4) vs. Texas (14-8, 4-5)

Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jahmi’us Ramsey and Texas Tech will take on Matt Coleman III and Texas. The freshman Ramsey is averaging 16.2 points over the last five games. Coleman, a junior, is averaging 15 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Ramsey and Kyler Edwards have led the Red Raiders. Ramsey is averaging 13.5 points while Edwards is putting up 11.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. The Longhorns have been anchored by juniors Coleman and Jericho Sims. Coleman has averaged 12.7 points and 4.1 assists while Sims has put up 10.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

CREATING OFFENSE: Coleman has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Texas field goals over the last three games. Coleman has accounted for 18 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Texas Tech is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 14-3 when scoring at least 61.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Red Raiders have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Longhorns. Texas has an assist on 29 of 74 field goals (39.2 percent) over its previous three contests while Texas Tech has assists on 42 of 75 field goals (56 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas Tech defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.5 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Red Raiders 25th among Division I teams. The Texas offense has turned the ball over on 20.4 percent of its possessions (ranking the Longhorns 263rd, nationally).