Cleveland St. seeks revenge on Oakland

Cleveland State (9-16, 5-7) vs. Oakland (8-17, 3-9)

Athletics Center Orena, Oakland, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland goes for the season sweep over Cleveland State after winning the previous matchup in Cleveland. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 11, when the Golden Grizzlies shot 48.6 percent from the field while holding Cleveland State to just 39.1 percent en route to the 13-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Cleveland State’s Algevon Eichelberger, Craig Beaudion and Torrey Patton have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 62 percent of all Vikings points over the last five games.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Vikings have scored 66.1 points per game and allowed 68.8 points per game against Horizon opponents. Those are both significant improvements over the 59.3 points scored and 74.8 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.HOT HILL-MAIS: Xavier Hill-Mais has connected on 23.9 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 67 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Oakland is 0-12 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 8-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Cleveland State is a perfect 5-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 4-16 when fewer than four Vikings players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: Cleveland State has attempted more free throws per game than any other Horizon team. The Vikings have averaged 22.8 free throws per game and 26.2 per game over their last five games.