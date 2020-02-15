No. 8 Stanford routs Utah 97-64

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lexie Hull scored 24 and Kiana Williams added 19 to lift No. 8 Stanford to a 97-64 win over Utah on Friday night.

Fighting to keep pace with UCLA and Oregon — who played later on Friday — at the top of the Pac-12 standings, the Cardinal (22-3, 11-2 Pac-12) ran off quick outlets on rebounds and 12 takeaways into a 25-2 advantage on fast break points.

It was the most points Stanford had scored in a conference game since 2011.

Ashten Prechtel scored 16 points on a variety of post moves as the Cardinal outscored Utah in the paint, 40-16.

Kemery Martin matched her career high with 15 points, Lola Pendande had 12, and Daneesha Provo tallied 11 for the Utes (12-12, 5-8 Pac-12).

No. 12 ARIZONA 64, WASHINGTON 53

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Aari McDonald scored nine of her 19 points in the third quarter when No. 12 Arizona pulled away from Washington for the Wildcats’ 20th win.

Helena Pueyo had four 3-pointers and 14 points for the Wildcats (20-4, 9-4 Pac-12), who have won seven of their last eight games. Cate Reese had 13 points and a game-high seven rebounds, Amari Carter scored 10 points and Sam Thomas blocked a career-high six shots.

The Wildcats shot 49% and made half of their 18 3-point attempts.

Leading 32-26 at halftime, Arizona used a 9-0 run in the third to go ahead by double figures. Another 9-0 surge gave the Wildcats their largest lead of 19 with just under four minutes left in the game.

Amber Melgoza scored 22 points for the Huskies (11-13, 3-10), her 37th career 20-point game. Darcy Reese and Mai-loni Henson added 10 points each.

No. 13 DEPAUL 89, BUTLER 60

CHICAGO (AP) — Sonya Morris scored 23 points, Kelly Campbell had nine points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, and DePaul beat Butler to snap the Bulldogs‘ five-game winning streak.

It was a matchup of the top-scoring offense in the league against the best defense. DePaul entered averaging 84.9 points per game and the Bulldogs allow just 58.7 points.

Deja Church added 19 points and Chante Stonewall had 17 points for DePaul (22-3, 12-1 Big East), which has never lost to Butler in 19 all-time games. The Blue Demons‘ only conference setback was a 63-61 loss to Creighton.

Katherine Strong scored 13 points to lead Butler (17-6. 9-3). Kristen Spolyar had 13 points and 10 rebounds.