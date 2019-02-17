BYU women beat No. 13 Gonzaga 66-64

WACO, Texas (AP) — Chloe Jackson scored a season-high 24 points and top-ranked Baylor rolled to its 36th consecutive Big 12 Conference victory, 87-53 over Oklahoma on Saturday night.

The Lady Bears (23-1, 13-0) are closing in on their ninth Big 12 regular-season championship in a row. They have a three-game lead over second-place Texas with five games left.

When Jackson made a fast-break jumper for her last points midway through the third quarter, she was outscoring Oklahoma (6-18, 2-11) on her own and had half of Baylor’s points. That put the Lady Bears up 48-21.

Jackson was 10 of 13 from the field, and single-handedly outscored the Sooners until Madi Williams made a jumper with 2:12 left in the third quarter that made it 54-25.

Lauren Cox had 14 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks for Baylor, which shot 50 percent (37-of-74) from the field and finished with a 59-28 rebounding margin.

Ana Llanusa had 31 points for Oklahoma. The Sooners have lost 11 of their last 12 games.

BYU 66, NO. 13 GONZAGA 64

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored 19 points, Sara Hamson blocked two shots in the last minute and BYU ended No. 13 Gonzaga’s seven-game winning streak.

The Cougars (20-6, 11-3 West Coast Conference) beat the Bulldogs (23-3, 12-2) by two points Jan. 17 in Provo.

After Hamson’s final block, which came with four seconds left and led to a shot-clock violation, Paisley Johnson was fouled setting a screen on the inbounds play and made both free throws.

Zykerea Rice led Gonzaga with 20 points.

NO. 18 IOWA STATE 89, OKLAHOMA STATE 67

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Bridget Carleton scored 24 points and Kristin Scott added 17 points and 12 rebounds for Iowa State.

Alexa Middleton had 15 points, and Ashley Joens 14 for the Hawkeyes (19-6, 9-3 Big 12).

Vivian Gray scored 31 points for Oklahoma State (13-11, 4-9).

NO. 25 SOUTH DAKOTA 83, WESTERN ILLINOIS 61

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Hannah Sjerven scored 20 points and South Dakota celebrated its first appearance in the Top 25 with its second 10-game winning streak of the season.

Ciara Duffy added 18 points, and Chloe Lamb had 17 for South Dakota State (23-3, 11-1 Summit League).

Olivia Kaufmann and Annabel Graettinger had 15 points apiece for Western Illinois (12-14, 8-5).