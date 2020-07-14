Michael Vick: Lack of interest in Cam was not due to racism, but rather his time spent off the field
The Undefeated published a column called “The Humbling of Cam Newton.” The column suggests that race played a huge role in Cam Newton signing for just over a million dollars and hardly garnering any attention from other teams in the league. It continued saying quote, “there’s no explanation for such a small contract for a once transcendent talent other than a league of mostly white executives viewing Newton as not worth the headache, a reputation Newton has not earned.” Michael Vick joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss whether racism played a part in the lack of interest of Cam Newton.
