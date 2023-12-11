Women's College Basketball Women's AP Top 25: South Carolina, UCLA, NC State lead the way again Published Dec. 11, 2023 12:31 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley has found a way for her team to avoid early season upsets despite losing all five starters from last year's Final Four squad.

The Gamecocks remained the unanimous choice at No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll on Monday, receiving all 36 first-place votes from a national media panel. Staley's team has already beaten four ranked opponents, and she thinks the Gamecocks are only starting to figure themselves out.

"We are only going to get better," Staley said after her team beat No. 11 Utah. "That’s the thing. I think this is the worst we’re going to be. And we’re just in December."

UCLA, North Carolina State, Iowa and Texas followed the Gamecocks in the Top 25. USC, LSU, Colorado, Stanford and Baylor rounded out the top 10. It was the first time this season that the top 10 teams were unchanged in the poll after a series of upsets.

ADVERTISEMENT

While many teams have started their break for exams, the Gamecocks and Bruins were part of the Hall of Fame Women's Showcase tripleheader on Sunday that featured six ranked teams. UCLA topped then-No. 20 Florida State, which fell to 22nd in the poll. No. 17 UConn beat now-No. 25 North Carolina in the nightcap following the Gamecocks' win.

UNLV and Miami (Fla.) entered the Top 25 for the first time this season. The Rebels came in at No. 23 and the Hurricanes at 24. Penn State and Washington State dropped out.

Kansas State continues to climb the poll, moving up to No. 12. It's the Wildcats' best ranking since the team was eighth in the final poll of the 2004 season. Kansas State's only loss came against Iowa in a Thanksgiving tournament, 10 days after the Wildcats beat the Hawkeyes. Jeff Mittie's team doesn't face another ranked opponent until a home game against Texas on Jan. 13.

Here's the full top 25:

1. South Carolina

2. UCLA

3. North Carolina State

4. Iowa

5. Texas

6. USC

7. LSU

8. Colorado

9. Stanford

10. Baylor

11. Utah

12. Kansas State

13. Ohio State

14. Notre Dame

15. Indiana

16. Virginia Tech

17. UConn

18. Louisville

19. Marquette

20. Creighton

21. Gonzaga

22. Florida State

23. UNLV

24. Miami (Fla.)

25. North Carolina

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Women's College Basketball

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

share