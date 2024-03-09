Women's College Basketball No. 9 UConn beats Providence, 86-53, to advance in Big East Tournament Published Mar. 9, 2024 3:00 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Paige Bueckers scored 29 points as No. 9 UConn overcame an injury to Aaliyah Edwards to beat Providence, 86-53, on Saturday and advance in the women's Big East Tournament.

Freshman KK Arnold added 17 points for the top-seeded Huskies (27-5, 18-0), who went undefeated in the Big East during the regular season and advanced to a conference semifinal for the 36th straight season. Edwards had 12 points before leaving the game in the second half with a facial injury.

No. 9 UConn defeats Providence to advance in Big East Tournament VIDEO IS NO LONGER AVAILABLE

Grace Efosa had 23 points and eight rebounds for Providence, which finished the season at 13-20 and 6-12 in the conference.

UConn led by 10 points at halftime, but Providence scored the first five points of the second half.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was 41-35 when Edwards took an elbow to the face from Sarah Bandoma four minutes into the third quarter. The senior center, who came into the game averaging 17.9 points and 9.5 rebounds, had to be helped to the locker room.

Bueckers missed both free throws on an ensuing intentional foul, but UConn responded to the injury by outscoring Providence 45-18 the rest of the way.

Bueckers' 3-pointer sent the Huskies into the fourth quarter leading 62-45 and a jumper from Ice Brady put the Huskies up, 67-47.

Edwards returned to the bench with a splint on her nose and cotton in both nostrils with just over five minutes left in the game and UConn leading 74-51.

UConn faces either Villanova or Marquette in the Big East semifinals on Sunday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Women's College Basketball

share