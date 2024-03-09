Women's College Basketball
No. 9 UConn beats Providence, 86-53, to advance in Big East Tournament
No. 9 UConn beats Providence, 86-53, to advance in Big East Tournament

Published Mar. 9, 2024 3:00 p.m. ET

Paige Bueckers scored 29 points as No. 9 UConn overcame an injury to Aaliyah Edwards to beat Providence, 86-53, on Saturday and advance in the women's Big East Tournament.

Freshman KK Arnold added 17 points for the top-seeded Huskies (27-5, 18-0), who went undefeated in the Big East during the regular season and advanced to a conference semifinal for the 36th straight season. Edwards had 12 points before leaving the game in the second half with a facial injury.

Grace Efosa had 23 points and eight rebounds for Providence, which finished the season at 13-20 and 6-12 in the conference.

UConn led by 10 points at halftime, but Providence scored the first five points of the second half.

It was 41-35 when Edwards took an elbow to the face from Sarah Bandoma four minutes into the third quarter. The senior center, who came into the game averaging 17.9 points and 9.5 rebounds, had to be helped to the locker room.

Bueckers missed both free throws on an ensuing intentional foul, but UConn responded to the injury by outscoring Providence 45-18 the rest of the way.

Bueckers' 3-pointer sent the Huskies into the fourth quarter leading 62-45 and a jumper from Ice Brady put the Huskies up, 67-47.

Edwards returned to the bench with a splint on her nose and cotton in both nostrils with just over five minutes left in the game and UConn leading 74-51.

UConn faces either Villanova or Marquette in the Big East semifinals on Sunday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

