Women's College Basketball 2024-25 WCBK AP All-American teams: JuJu Watkins, Paige Bueckers lead the way Updated Mar. 19, 2025 6:48 p.m. ET

JuJu Watkins of USC and Hannah Hidalgo of Notre Dame have joined an elite group, making The Associated Press All-American team in their first two seasons playing college basketball.

The duo on Wednesday became only the third and fourth players to earn first-team All-America honors in their freshman and sophomore years, joining Oklahoma's Courtney Paris and UConn's Maya Moore.

Watkins was a unanimous choice from the 31-member national media panel that chooses the AP Top 25 each week. Hidalgo received all but two first place votes.

UConn's Paige Bueckers earned All-American honors for the third time, becoming just the 12th player to do that. UCLA's Lauren Betts and Texas' Madison Booker rounded out the first team. Bueckers and Betts were also unanimous choices.

Watkins led USC to the Big Ten regular-season title, the school's first conference championship since 1994, and its highest ranking in the poll. She averaged 24.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists to lead the Trojans.

"She set her own bar so high last year and then she managed to surpass it," USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb said. "She has the ability to lock in and get to a zone, raise her own level and galvanize those around her. Above all else, she's a winner."

Hidalgo has been dominant on both ends of the floor for the Fighting Irish. She earned both ACC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors. She averaged 24.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 steals. She's fourth in the country in steals a year after leading in that category.

"What a well-deserved honor for Hannah. To be one of just four players to ever make the AP All-America first team in both of their first seasons is a major accomplishment," Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey said. "I'm so proud of her and I can't wait to see what she does in March!"

Bueckers had another strong season for the Huskies. She averaged 19.0 points, 4.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds. She guided UConn to another undefeated Big East season and is the expected No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft next month.

"She makes it look like it is never hard and never a struggle to get her points and get the shots off she wants," UConn coach Geno Auriemma said.

Betts averaged 19.6 points, 9.7 rebounds and shot 63.4% from the field. She also was fifth in the country, averaging 2.93 blocks a game. She's the first player in UCLA history to earn first-team All-America honors.

"Lauren Betts has been dominant from start to finish on both ends of the floor," UCLA coach Cori Close said. "She continues to grow her versatility and her skill set and this is the deserved fruit of her labor. This is first an individual accomplishment for Lauren, but it is also a team accomplishment. So proud of it all!"

Booker, who was a second-team All-America last spring, averaged 16.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Longhorns, who tied for the SEC regular season title with South Carolina.

"To be preseason (All-American) and then to go live it, getting everybody's best shot, and you're the first person talked about in the scouting report. That's the most difficult thing to do. She did it," Texas coach Vic Schaefer said.

Watkins, Bueckers, Booker and Hidalgo were all on the preseason AP All-America team. They were joined by USC's Kiki Iriafen.

Second team

The AP second team was headlined by LSU's Aneesah Morrow, who led the nation in rebounding, averaging 13.6 a game. She was joined by UConn's Sarah Strong, Florida State's Ta'niya Latson, Notre Dame's Olivia Miles and Kentucky's Georgia Amoore.

Third team

The AP third team was Iriafen, TCU's Hailey Van Lith, who was the Big 12 player of the year, Vanderbilt's Mikayla Blakes, LSU's Flau'Jae Johnson and Iowa State's Audi Crooks.

Honorable mention

Raegan Beers of Oklahoma, Sedona Prince of TCU and Joyce Edwards of South Carolina were the leading vote-getters among players who didn't make the three All-America teams. Players earned honorable-mention status if they appeared on one of the ballots.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

