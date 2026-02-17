Women's College Basketball
Meet Jazzy Davidson: 5 Things To Know About the USC Point Guard
Women's College Basketball

Meet Jazzy Davidson: 5 Things To Know About the USC Point Guard

Published Feb. 22, 2026 4:05 p.m. ET

Meet Jazzy Davidson, the standout point guard who leads USC in every major statistical category.

The women's college basketball season is ramping up with high-stakes games every night and the NCAA Tournament just around the corner. In those key regular-season games, March Madness stars introduce themselves to the nation with magical moments and Cinderella runs. We're teaching you about them before they become national heroes.

Ahead of USC facing No. 10 Ohio State on Sunday (2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), let us help you get to know Davidson.

1. Player Build

Davidson, a 6-foot-1 silky guard, plays with the fluidity of a professional. She creates driving angles with her tight dribble and glides through the lane with agile footwork. She's reminiscent of her older teammate JuJu Watkins

2. Chasing Greatness

Davidson averages 17.2 points per game, putting her on track to set the record for most points scored by a Big Ten freshman. Michigan's Olivia Olson set a new record last season (averaging 16.3 points per game), but it's seemingly only going to stand for 365 days.

3. High School Heroics

Davidson won the Gatorade Player of the Year award in the state of Oregon four times, each year of her high school career. She played at Clackama just outside of Portland and set the record for most points scored (2,726) at the 6A level, the top level in Oregon prep sports. 

4. Defensive Stopper

Not only does Davidson average 17.2 points, 4.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game, but she also grabs 1.9 steals and blocks 2.2 shots per game, the second most of any player in the Big Ten. Yes, you read that right. A 6-foot-1 guard averageing 2.2 blocks? That's a direct result of athleticism and effort.

Jazzy Davidson is carrying USC as she leads the Trojans in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and blocks. (Photo by David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

5. Friendly Rivals

Davidson is close friends with UCLA center Sienna Betts. The two traveled to Europe with one another before the start of last season and frequently appear on one another's social media pages. 

share
Get more from the Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: College Basketball Games of the Week: Men's Hoops Final 4 Preview, More

College Basketball Games of the Week: Men's Hoops Final 4 Preview, More

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes