Meet Jazzy Davidson: 5 Things To Know About the USC Point Guard

Meet Jazzy Davidson, the standout point guard who leads USC in every major statistical category.

The wo men's college basketball season is ramping up with high-stakes games every night and the NCAA Tournament just around the corner. In those key regular-season games, March Madness stars introduce themselves to the nation with magical moments and Cinderella runs. We're teaching you about them before they become national heroes.

Ahead of USC facing No. 10 Ohio State on Sunday (2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), let us help you get to know Davidson.

1. Player Build

Davidson, a 6-foot-1 silky guard, plays with the fluidity of a professional. She creates driving angles with her tight dribble and glides through the lane with agile footwork. She's reminiscent of her older teammate JuJu Watkins.

2. Chasing Greatness

Davidson averages 17.2 points per game, putting her on track to set the record for most points scored by a Big Ten freshman. Michigan's Olivia Olson set a new record last season (averaging 16.3 points per game), but it's seemingly only going to stand for 365 days.

3. High School Heroics

Davidson won the Gatorade Player of the Year award in the state of Oregon four times, each year of her high school career. She played at Clackama just outside of Portland and set the record for most points scored (2,726) at the 6A level, the top level in Oregon prep sports.

4. Defensive Stopper

Not only does Davidson average 17.2 points, 4.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game, but she also grabs 1.9 steals and blocks 2.2 shots per game, the second most of any player in the Big Ten. Yes, you read that right. A 6-foot-1 guard averageing 2.2 blocks? That's a direct result of athleticism and effort.

Jazzy Davidson is carrying USC as she leads the Trojans in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and blocks. (Photo by David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

5. Friendly Rivals

Davidson is close friends with UCLA center Sienna Betts. The two traveled to Europe with one another before the start of last season and frequently appear on one another's social media pages.