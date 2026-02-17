Meet Olivia Olson: 5 Things To Know About the Michigan Guard

Meet Olivia Olson, the wildly talented guard who is leading Michigan to new heights.

The wo men's college basketball season is ramping up with high-stakes games every night and the NCAA Tournament just around the corner. In those key regular-season games, March Madness stars introduce themselves to the nation with magical moments and Cinderella runs. We're teaching you about them before they become national heroes.

Ahead of No. 6 Michigan hosting No. 13 Iowa on Sunday (noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), let us help you get to know Olson.

1. Player Build

Olson is a 6-foot-1 guard who plays at her own pace, and she uses her physicality and size to her advantage. She has scored 20-plus points in the Wolverines' past seven games.

Michigan's Olivia Olson drives right for CLUTCH and-one finish, sending game to double overtime against Oregon

2. Double-Double Delight

Despite playing guard, Olson outrebounds her position — a trait any coach at any level heavily values. She averages 6.0 rebounds per game and has recorded three double-doubles this season with points and boards.

3. Program Peak

Olson is leading Michigan to the greatest points in the history of its women's basketball program. The Wolverines have never been higher than a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but that could certainly change this season.

4. Freshman Phenom

Last year, Olson scored 553 total points to set the Michigan program record for most points by a freshman. Her teammate, fellow freshman Syla Swords, finished with 527 points, as the two led the Wolverines to the NCAA Tournament. Olson also won Big Ten co-freshman of the year honors with Ohio State's Jaloni Cambridge.

Olivia Olson has led Michigan in scoring since arriving in Ann Arbor in 2024. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

5. International Success

Olson helped Team USA win gold at the 2021 FIBA Americas U16 Championship. She was teammates with USC's JuJu Watkins and Texas' Madison Booker.