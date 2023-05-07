United States Football League USFL Week 4 live updates: New Orleans Breakers dueling New Jersey Generals Updated May. 7, 2023 5:23 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 4 of the 2023 USFL season is in full swing, and we've got you covered with all the action around the league!

Kicking things off Sunday, the New Orleans Breakers (3-0) will aim to keep their undefeated streak going, as they take on the New Jersey Generals (2-1) at the iconic Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Later, on FS1, the Birmingham Stallions (2-1) will aim to bounce back this week against the Pittsburgh Maulers (1-2).

New Orleans Breakers at New Jersey Generals

Fast start

New Orleans got the ball deep into New Jersey territory on the opening possession of the game after quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson hooked up with tight end Sage Surratt on a 33-yard completion. Two plays later, Wes Hills ran in a 9-yard touchdown, giving the Breakers the early lead.

Turnover!

Generals running back Darius Victor fumbled the handoff on the second play of the ensuing possession and Breakers linebacker Shaheed Salmon recovered the loose ball.

New Orleans was unable to get points off the turnover, though, punting after six plays.

Picked!

New Jersey eventually punted after forcing New Orleans to punt, but it pinned the latter at its own 1-yard line in doing so. The Breakers got a first down to get out of trouble, and Bethel-Thompson later had a pass intercepted by Generals safety Shalom Luani.

New Jersey was unable to get points off the turnover, but it then pinned New Orleans at it own 1-yard line again and forced a three-and-out.

Walking the tightrope

After forcing New Orleans to punt for a third time, New Jersey evened up the score.

On the first play of the possession, quarterback De'Andre Johnson hit wide receiver Cameron Echols Luper, who caught the pass in the middle of the field and ran down the sideline for a 62-yard touchdown.

Another Hills TD

Eli Stove ran the kickoff out to the Breakers' own 44-yard line, and then a facemask penalty on Braedon Bowman put the ball on the Generals' 41-yard line. Eight plays later, Hills ran in a goal-line score, giving New Orleans a 14-7 lead.

That's mine

New Jersey moved the chains on third-and-19 from its own 43-yard line when Johnson threw it up for wide receiver J'Mon Moore, who made the contested catch. Nick Sciba later connected on a 38-yard field goal, pulling the Generals to within four. They trailed 14-10 at halftime.

Scary scene

New Orleans safety Greg Eisworth II went down after a run from Victor early in the second half. Fortunately, he was eventually able to get up and sit on the cart.

Spinning for six

New Jersey went three-and-out to begin the second half, which was followed by Matt Coghlin making a 25-yard field goal for New Orleans. Then the Generals scored their second touchdown.

Victor powered the drive for the Generals with a stout, 30-yard run up the middle. Two plays later, Trey Williams ran in a 19-yard score, which saw him spin into the end zone. The game was tied at 17 apiece after the third quarter.

