USFL Week 3 live updates: New Jersey Generals crushing Michigan Panthers

Week 3 of the 2023 USFL season wraps Sunday with a two-game slate, and we've got you covered with all the action!

Closing things out on FOX, the New Jersey Generals (1-1) are facing the undefeated Michigan Panthers (4 p.m. ET).

Earlier in Detroit, the Pittsburgh Maulers defeated the Philadelphia Stars, 21-13, to collect their first win of the season.

Here are the top plays!

New Jersey Generals at Michigan Panthers

Packed house

The fans showed out in full force for the Panthers, and head coach Mike Nolan expressed his gratitude to the patrons prior to the game.

Behind the blockers!

After the Panthers struck first with a field goal, New Jersey responded with a touchdown of its own. Darius Victor hauled in a quick screen pass on the left side of the field, and used his stellar vision to weave 51 yards to paydirt.

The score put the Generals up 7-3 early in the first quarter.

De'Andre Johnson finds Darius Victor for a 51-yard touchdown De'Andre Johnson found Darius Victor for a 51-yard score early vs. Michigan.

Runnin' rampant

The Generals' offense has speed galore, and it exercised its command over Michigan's defense early on. The squad took an early 14-3 lead on its next drive when De'Andre Johnson scrambled past the pylon from nine yards out.

The play to set it up? No biggie, just a 71-yard dart from Johnson off-tackle. The Generals' QB began the game with 63 yards and a touchdown through the air, and 83 yards plus a score on the ground.

After a 71-yard rushing play, De'Andre Johnson runs it in for 9-yard TD De'Andre Johnson runs in a 9-yard score to expanding on the Generals' lead.

Seeing double

The Generals took a 21-3 lead to start the second quarter, courtesy of Victor's second rushing score of the day.

Darius Victor breaks loose for a 35-yard touchdown The Generals' Darius Victor gets loose on a 35-yard rushing touchdown.

Finding traction

Michigan wasn't pleased with the idea of letting its unbeaten stretch dissipate, and it earned its first TD on this trike from Carson Strong to Trey Quinn.

Panthers' Trey Quinn connects with Carson Strong on a BEAUTIFUL 28-yard TD against the Generals Michigan Panthers' Carson Strong connected with Trey Quinn for a 28-yard touchdown against the New Jersey Generals just before the half.

