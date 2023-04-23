United States Football League
USFL Week 2 highlights: Michigan Panthers top Philadelphia Stars
USFL Week 2 highlights: Michigan Panthers top Philadelphia Stars

Updated Apr. 23, 2023 10:20 p.m. ET

Week 2 of the 2023 USFL season comes to a close Sunday in Canton, Ohio with a matchup between the Michigan Panthers and the Philadelphia Stars at 7 p.m. ET, and we've got you covered with all the action on FS1!

Earlier, the New Jersey Generals defeated the Pittsburgh Maulers, 20-3.

Here are the top plays!

Michigan Panthers at Philadelphia Stars

Cooking up a W?

Stars QB Case Cookus is looking to get the Stars off to a 2-0 start with a win on Sunday.

Targeting a 50-yard play

On just the game's second play from scrimmage, Cookus launched one deep to Jordan Suell, who hauled in the grab for a 50-yard gain. The big reception set up the Stars for a field goal on their opening drive to go up 3-0.

Cookin' darts

Cookus was throwing completions all over the place as he had 100 passing yards in the first quarter.

Ramblin' Reggie

The Panthers were finally able to get the ball moving early in the second quarter when Reggie Corbin took off for a 29-yard run. 

Lovin' Hikutini

Josh Love found Cole Hikutini over the middle as the tight end ran the rest of the way for a 36-yard score and the game's first touchdown. 

That's Frank's ball, to be frank

Frank Ginda came up with the interception for the Panthers following their touchdown drive to give them another prime chance to score and extend their lead.

A money interception

Amani Dennis got an interception right back for the Stars to make sure they wouldn't add to their lead.

A Ballard interception

Corrion Ballard came up with the pick in the final minute of the first half for the Panthers, giving them strong field position before they kicked a field goal to take a 10-3 lead into the break.

Another for Amani

Dennis countered with yet another pick of his own, snatching the ball from the air and running it back for a good gain, setting the Stars up for a chance to score and tie the game up.

Stars are shining

Matt Colburn ran it into the end zone, capitalizing for the Stars and keeping this game close!

Stormin' Corbin

The ball-hungry Corbin found the opening to charge into the end zone and score, pulling the Panthers into a 17-10 lead.

Unstoppable!

Reggie Corbin was dominant in the second half. He slipped right through the seam to notch a 52-yard rushing touchdown, giving the Panthers a cushion of a lead at 24-10.

That's a wrap

Michigan closed out the game on a high note with a Breeland Speaks sack, and the Panthers take home the victory, 24-10!

