USFL Week 2 highlights: Michigan Panthers top Philadelphia Stars
Week 2 of the 2023 USFL season comes to a close Sunday in Canton, Ohio with a matchup between the Michigan Panthers and the Philadelphia Stars at 7 p.m. ET, and we've got you covered with all the action on FS1!
Earlier, the New Jersey Generals defeated the Pittsburgh Maulers, 20-3.
See the full regular-season week-by-week matchups here.
You can also check out FOX Bet's current title odds for all eight teams.
Here are the top plays!
Michigan Panthers at Philadelphia Stars
Cooking up a W?
Stars QB Case Cookus is looking to get the Stars off to a 2-0 start with a win on Sunday.
Targeting a 50-yard play
On just the game's second play from scrimmage, Cookus launched one deep to Jordan Suell, who hauled in the grab for a 50-yard gain. The big reception set up the Stars for a field goal on their opening drive to go up 3-0.
Cookin' darts
Cookus was throwing completions all over the place as he had 100 passing yards in the first quarter.
Ramblin' Reggie
The Panthers were finally able to get the ball moving early in the second quarter when Reggie Corbin took off for a 29-yard run.
Lovin' Hikutini
Josh Love found Cole Hikutini over the middle as the tight end ran the rest of the way for a 36-yard score and the game's first touchdown.
That's Frank's ball, to be frank
Frank Ginda came up with the interception for the Panthers following their touchdown drive to give them another prime chance to score and extend their lead.
A money interception
Amani Dennis got an interception right back for the Stars to make sure they wouldn't add to their lead.
A Ballard interception
Corrion Ballard came up with the pick in the final minute of the first half for the Panthers, giving them strong field position before they kicked a field goal to take a 10-3 lead into the break.
Another for Amani
Dennis countered with yet another pick of his own, snatching the ball from the air and running it back for a good gain, setting the Stars up for a chance to score and tie the game up.
Stars are shining
Matt Colburn ran it into the end zone, capitalizing for the Stars and keeping this game close!
Stormin' Corbin
The ball-hungry Corbin found the opening to charge into the end zone and score, pulling the Panthers into a 17-10 lead.
Unstoppable!
Reggie Corbin was dominant in the second half. He slipped right through the seam to notch a 52-yard rushing touchdown, giving the Panthers a cushion of a lead at 24-10.
That's a wrap
Michigan closed out the game on a high note with a Breeland Speaks sack, and the Panthers take home the victory, 24-10!
Top USFL stories from FOX Sports:
- Michigan Panthers schedule | Interview with coach Mike Nolan
- Pittsburgh Maulers schedule | Interview with coach Ray Horton
- Birmingham Stallions schedule | Interview with coach Skip Holtz
- New Jersey Generals schedule | Interview with coach Mike Riley
- Memphis Showboards schedule | Interview with coach Todd Haley
- Philadelphia Stars schedule | Interview with coach Bart Andrus
- New Orleans Breakers schedule | Interview with coach John DeFilippo
- Houston Gamblers schedule | Interview with coach Curtis Johnson
- A conversation with USFL VP of Operations Daryl Johnston
- USFL Week 2 highlights: Birmingham Stallions blow out Memphis Showboats2023 USFL Week 2 predictions, expert picks by Chris 'The Bear' FallicaUSFL Week 2 highlights: New Orleans Breakers outlast Houston Gamblers in thriller
- McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Wes Hills guide Breakers' strong finish2023 USFL schedule: Dates, times, channel, full week-by-week matchupsUSFL Week 2 Sights and Sounds: All smiles for Alex McGough, Stallions
- USFL Week 2: What to expect in four key matchupsUSFL players explain what motivated them to join the leagueWin BIG prizes every week playing the USFL's Perfect Game contest
- USFL Week 2 highlights: Birmingham Stallions blow out Memphis Showboats2023 USFL Week 2 predictions, expert picks by Chris 'The Bear' FallicaUSFL Week 2 highlights: New Orleans Breakers outlast Houston Gamblers in thriller
- McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Wes Hills guide Breakers' strong finish2023 USFL schedule: Dates, times, channel, full week-by-week matchupsUSFL Week 2 Sights and Sounds: All smiles for Alex McGough, Stallions
- USFL Week 2: What to expect in four key matchupsUSFL players explain what motivated them to join the leagueWin BIG prizes every week playing the USFL's Perfect Game contest