USFL Philadelphia Stars Uniform Reveal: First look at jerseys, helmets
USFL Philadelphia Stars Uniform Reveal: First look at jerseys, helmets

1 hour ago

The Philadelphia Stars will be looking sharp when they take the field under head coach Bart Andrus later this spring.

The Stars, who will make their debut when the USFL begins its inaugural season in April, revealed their new-look uniforms, jerseys and helmets on Thursday.

Here's a closer look at the home and away uniforms:

And a detailed view of the helmets:

The Stars are one of eight teams in the new league, which will play all of its games in Birmingham, Alabama this season. The league begins play on April 16, with the teams split into two divisions, North and South. Each team will play a 10-game schedule, with teams in the same division playing each other twice and teams in the other division once. 

The top two teams in each division will play against each other in the semifinals followed a week later by the championship game.



The Stars will be coached by Andrus, whose experience as a head football coach includes time with NFL Europe's Amsterdam Admirals (2001-07), the CFL's Toronto Argonauts (2009) and the Omaha Nighthawks of the United Football League (2012). He served as an offensive assistant for the Tennessee Titans (1997-98, 2008) and quarterbacks coach in 1999 before returning to the NFL in 2013 to be an offensive assistant with the St. Louis Rams.

The Stars are just one of the eight teams to reveal their uniforms and helmets on Thursday, one every hour for eight hours. For a roundup of all the uniforms in detail, click here, and watch this video of all eight teams to get a glimpse of all the uniforms in action.



