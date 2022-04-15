United States Football League USFL odds: DraftKings offers one of the largest prize pools for new league 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Sam Panayotovich

FOX Sports Betting Analyst

If you’ve been studying up for USFL opening weekend, you’re in a great position to win cash prizes with DraftKings Daily Fantasy.

Wait, what?

DraftKings is offering one of the largest daily fantasy sports (DFS) contests ever for a startup league with a $300,000 USFL Kickoff Special and $100,000 guaranteed to the winner.

You get a $50,000 fantasy budget to compile your best squad — six players, one defense — and the more points your team racks up, the more you could win.

I know I’m filling out my lineup with Tampa Bay Bandits quarterback Jordan Ta’amu ($10,400), who I believe is the best player on the best team. Ta’amu is a dual-threat weapon who can get you points with his arm and legs, and he should thrive in head coach Todd Haley’s system.

I’m also eyeing Michigan Panthers wideout Lance Lenoir Jr. ($6,900) and Bandits slot receiver Vinny Papale ($3,100) for two of my skill slots.

Now it’s your turn. Don’t miss your chance to enter an awesome DFS contest for $12 and leave the party with a cool $100,000 for knowing your stuff.

Click here to enter the USFL $300,000 Kickoff Special.

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and NESN. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. He'll probably pick against your favorite team. Follow him on Twitter @spshoot.

