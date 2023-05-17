USFL Inside the drive: How Philadelphia Stars rallied for second win of season

United States Football League
Published May. 17, 2023 5:43 p.m. ET

With the Philadelphia Stars and New Jersey Generals knotted up at 21 apiece with 21 seconds remaining, all eyes were on the Stars' offense.

They delivered, with flying colors, coming away with a 24-21 victory on a 55-yard field goal by Luis Aguilar

But what happened on the drive that led up to the game-winning kick?

After New Jersey tied the score with a 2-point conversion, Philly had to get something going quickly with only 21 seconds left to play.

Wide receiver Terry Wright got the Stars in ideal field position with a 34-yard kick return to New Jersey's 47-yard line, followed by a Case Cookus pass completion for 8 yards to Devin Gray. That put the Stars on the Generals' 39 while taking only four seconds off the clock.

Cookus then threw an incomplete pass down the left sideline, leaving only 6 seconds to win the game.

Matt Colburn rushed for 2 yards to the 37-yard line to give Aguilar a better chance at nailing his eighth field goal of the game, and with one second left, after two timeouts — one from Philly and one from New Jersey — Aguilar's 55-yard kick was good, securing the Stars their second win of the season.

To see how it all went down, here's this week's installment of "Inside the Drive," a highlight video featuring mic'd up coaches and players.

