Houston Gamblers USFL Draft 2022: Houston Gamblers' round-by-round picks 27 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The inaugural 2022 USFL Draft is officially underway!

The Houston Gamblers, coached by Kevin Sumlin, entered Tuesday’s draft with the fifth pick in the first round, in which every team will select its starting quarterback for the inaugural USFL season. After those first eight picks, the draft moves on to the other positions on both sides of the ball, from defensive end/edge rusher to cornerbacks and more. The draft order changes for each round based on a modified "snake" system.

Here is every pick from the Houston Gamblers so far on Day 1 of the inaugural 2022 USFL Draft.

Round 1 (quarterbacks), Pick 5: Clayton Thorson, Northwestern



Prior to earning a fifth-round selection by the then-defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles back in 2019, Thorson threw for 10,731 yards and 61 touchdowns with 27 more scores on the ground at Northwestern. His squad finished 36-17 during his time as a starter in the highly competitive Big Ten. Thorson, 26, also spent time with the Cowboys and Giants before being selected by the Gamblers at No. 5 on Tuesday.

Round 2 (defensive ends/edge rushers), Pick 4: Chris Odom, Arkansas State

The son of LB Cliff Odom, who played 13 seasons in the NFL, Chris Odom was a 2016 First-Team All-Sun Belt selection and was signed by the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He has also played in the AAF and CFL.

Round 3 (defensive ends/edge rushers), Pick 5: Ahmad Gooden, Samford

Round 4 (defensive ends/edge rushers), Pick 4: Drequan Brown, Central Oklahoma

Round 5 (offensive tackles), Pick 3: Brandon Hitner, Villanova

Round 6 (offensive tackles), Pick 6: Avery Gennesy, Texas A&M

Round 7 (offensive tackles), Pick 3: John Yarbrough, Richmond

John Yarbrough started 11 games at three different positions on the offensive line (C, RG, RT) at Richmond. He was named 2018 Second-Team All-CAA and Lineman MVP of the 2018 FCS National Bowl.

Round 8 (cornerbacks), Pick 6:

Round 9 (cornerbacks), Pick 3:

Round 10 (cornerbacks), Pick 6:

Round 11 (cornerbacks), Pick 3:

Round 12 (quarterbacks), Pick 4:

Get more from Houston Gamblers Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.